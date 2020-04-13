As people throughout the Brazos Valley worry about their health and the health of loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic, many also are concerned with the health of the beloved pets and other animals.
The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way some area veterinarians care for animals in need and interact with their owners.
At Texas A&M’s Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital in College Station, a team of 100 to 150 faculty members, staff and student workers are keeping the facility running, treating pets and livestock around the clock.
The procedures for visiting the university’s Small Animal Hospital has taken on the look of a mobile command center, with a canvas tent and various trailers serving as checkpoints.
Masked hospital staff members will screen clients for coronavirus symptoms and direct them to park in a small lot in back of the hospital’s campus. Animals will be taken into the hospital, but their owners are instructed to remain in their vehicles, and staff members communicate with them by phone.
For about a month, the small and large animal hospitals have been accepting only emergency cases, as well as checkups related to those cases.
“We are following recommendations coming out of Gov. Greg Abbott’s office,” said Wesley Bissett, associate professor and director of A&M’s Veterinary Emergency Team. “[Abbott has] directed veterinary medicine [practitioners] to do only emergency procedures, not elective, so that we are not taking personal protective equipment from health care providers of human patients.”
Animals whose owners may have been exposed to the coronavirus are cleaned by staff through bathing or a wipe-down that is safe for the animal, Bissett said. Every morning, the hospital’s infection control coordinator has faculty and staff members go over all safety requirements and watch safety videos, with regular reminders of cleaning procedures and hand hygiene. The staff often use handmade masks donated by local community members.
Shifts of people on duty are isolated from one another as well, and hospital leadership said it hasn’t seen an increase in staff members experiencing illness.
The hospital also has been utilizing online telemedicine options, a service that has been available to the hospital for about two years, according to Bissett and Sheila Carter, the hospital’s associate director.
The hospital treats 50 to 60 animals per day. So far, there has been no shortage in personal protective equipment for staff members.
“We are being more conservative with the PPE available, but not to the extent that we put our staff or patients at risk,” Carter said.
Fourth-year veterinary students assist with hospital duties as part of their training, but many have gone home. Student employees have remained on staff and are enthusiastic about working, Carter said.
“I just wanted to say how proud I am of everyone working here,” she said. “Everyone is doing something different, pulled outside of their comfort zone and routine, but all have pitched in and adapted. We couldn’t do this without the passion of the people working here.”
Many smaller animal hospitals and clinics also still are seeing patients, while taking precautions for staff members and pet owners.
Veterinarians at Bryan Animal Clinic continue to offer house calls and schedule clinic appointments, but owners are asked to remain in their vehicles. Staff members are taking extra cleaning precautions and encouraging the use of online pharmacy services with curbside pickups.
The Wellborn Road Veterinary Medical Center in College Station also is encouraging clients to distance themselves and stay out of the lobby. Tatum Morgan, the practice manager, said her clinic is recommending strongly that clients with non-emergency appointments reschedule their visits. Exceptions are made for some appointments, such as rabies vaccinations, as the vaccine is required by law.
The clinic provides employees with masks and also is screening clients as they arrive.
“We have heard and seen articles published about what other veterinarians are doing, and everyone is just kind of doing what they think is best for the [pet] owners,” Morgan said. “Right now, we are doing what we think is best as far as protective equipment, wearing what we are supposed to during the appointment.”
Wesley Bissett, from Texas A&M’s vet school, said the services provided by veterinarians during a national emergency are critical.
“It gives people one less thing to worry about,” he said. “If people can bring animals in for a great group of medical professionals to provide their animal care, they have less to worry about. And we do what we do for animals’ sakes and for people’s sake. I think in these times, peoples’ need to know their animals are taken care of is heightened.”
