Elton Abbott, who has served as a Texas A&M faculty member for almost 40 years, was honored recently at a reception marking his retirement.
Dozens of colleagues, friends and students filled the Ernest Langford Architecture Center’s Adams Presentation Room on Tuesday, where Abbott’s dedication to the school’s international studies programs was celebrated. Abbott’s most recent position was dean for international programs and initiatives with Texas A&M’s College of Architecture.
“It’ws been a great joy,” Abbott said. “There hasn’t been a day that I’ve had to go to work. This was not work. When you love everything you do, it’s not work.”
Abbott was raised and educated in Oklahoma but received his doctorate of environmental design at Texas A&M in 1983. At the time he came to the university, he immediately began organizing international trips within the College of Architecture, according to his colleagues.
“Coming from a small town in Oklahoma, he wanted to see the world,” said Tom Woodfin, longtime professor of landscape architecture and urban planning at Texas A&M. ”And he has a natural curiosity that makes him a really good teacher leading students in these programs.”
Woodfin explained the College of Architecture’s presiding dean of the early 1990s mandated that, for enrollment management purposes, all undergraduate students spend at least one semester off campus, whether through an internship or study abroad program. The position of associate dean for international programs was created, and eventually Abbott took on that role. Abbott already had led study abroad trips to Italy at that point, but when outside study became required and more students entered the programs, he was instrumental in developing summer trips across Europe, Britain, Central America and Japan. Each summer, Woodfin said, approximately 150 architecture students would study in a foreign country.
Woodfin said that his co-worker was always surprised and enchanted by the places to which he journeyed and had unfailing enthusiasm for discovering something new. The students really responded to that, he said.
“He created a spirit of adventure for those programs, and that will continue on,” Woodfin said. “He has set the standard, and I think people will keep trying to work towards that.”
Hayley Field, an A&M graduate student, will be receiving her master’s degree in architecture in May. She explained that she had initially been a university studies major as an undergraduate student, but a trip to Italy with Abbott and his program changed her life.
“He had taken students there for over 25 years, and getting to see Italy through his eyes, how much he loved not just the country but also the architecture, was amazing,” she said.
Fields received advice from Abbott to enter a career change program through Texas A&M, and after graduating with her bachelor’s degree, she was able to apply for graduate school. She said that her professor’s passion for the stories of buildings and cities made her fall in love with architecture like she never had before.
“The whole reason I did this was because of him,” she said.
Abbott was presented with various gifts from supporters at Tuesday’s reception, each with sentimental meaning related to his time spent leading thousands through educational excursions across the world. The room was filled with tables bearing a wide variety of snacks and desserts representing the countries that Abbott’s programs have explored.
“We are better now because of [Abbott’s] work,” said Jorge Vanegas, dean of the College of Architecture, as he addressed the room. “...and for everybody that has ever taken a program from him, it is an unforgettable experience. He creates memorable experience, and he is professional, an educator, and a selfless [servant].”
Leslie Feigenbaum, another veteran faculty member with the College of Architecture, has taken Abbott’s place of associate dean. He said it will be a challenge to keep up with the standard Abbott has created. He praised his colleague’s veracity, noting that Abbott once led a student trip to Russia before the Cold War had ended.
“If that’s not an adventurous spirit who is willing to do something for the students, I don’t know what is,” Feigenbaum said.
Larry Zuber of the Texas A&M Foundation was at Tuesday’s reception to share that an endowed scholarship, started by one of Abbott’s first students from the early 1980s, has been established in Abbott’s name to serve students in the College of Architecture as they fund their studies overseas.
