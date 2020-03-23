The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is limiting public access to facilities, including visitors centers, offices and park stores, in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but parks remain open to visitors.
All cash transactions have been suspended at state parks, and visitors are encouraged to use self-pay stations, credit cards or the online reservation system.
In a statement last week, Texas Parks and Wildlife Executive Director Carter Smith said the health of visitors and staff was the department’s main priority.
“While we have worked hard to provide access to state parks through much of spring break, we have now reached a point where changes are imperative for safety reasons,” Smith said in the statement.
The Texas Historical Commission announced on Thursday that visitor centers and buildings at its 31 sites, including Washington-on-the-Brazos and Anderson’s Fanthorp Inn, are closed until further notice.
At Washington-on-the-Brazos, the closure includes tourist stops such as Barrington Plantation, the Star of the Republic Museum and the visitors center. The park’s Living History Saturday and farmers market, which were scheduled for April 18, have been canceled.
Still, visitors are encouraged to take self-guided tours of the historical park. Independence Hall, a replica of the building where the Texas Declaration of Independence was signed in 1836, walking trails, picnic area and restrooms remain open.
“I would recommend [visitors] stop and pick up a site map and walk out on the trails and read the signage that is available along the trails to give them more information about the history of the site and about how Texas became Texas,” said Becky Byers, the museum store manager at Washington-on-the Brazos.
At the Nails Creek Unit of Lake Somerville State Park, only the park headquarters is closed to the public. Officials at the Birch Creek Unit at Lake Somerville State Park said its camping areas and boat ramps remain open.
Huntsville State Park has closed its park office headquarters, park store, nature center and day-use area, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife website. The park will not accept day-use visitors or day-use reservations until further notice. The park will continue to accept camping reservations and walk-up campers when sites are available.
Several areas of the Sam Houston National Forest have been closed to the public indefinitely. The closures include the Cagle Lake, Stubblefield, Scott’s Ridge, Kelly Pond and Double Lake recreation areas. Refunds were being offered for campers with reservations.
