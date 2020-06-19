State parks reopen

Parkgoers enjoy the sunshine at Lake Somerville State Park on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Texas state parks reopened Monday. Visitors are required to wear masks, keep their distance from one another and stay in groups of five people or fewer.

 Michael Miller/The Eagle

Access to a visitors overlook at Lake Somerville will be restricted starting Monday, when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closes a parking lot for maintenance.

The closure will affect the Outlet Works parking lot and the road along the north embankment of the spillway.

Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not release an expected completion date for the work but said a future closure for road maintenance between Lake Somerville Marina and Welch Park would be necessary.

