Access to a visitors overlook at Lake Somerville will be restricted starting Monday, when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closes a parking lot for maintenance.
The closure will affect the Outlet Works parking lot and the road along the north embankment of the spillway.
Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not release an expected completion date for the work but said a future closure for road maintenance between Lake Somerville Marina and Welch Park would be necessary.
