Kenny Broberg, the 2017 silver medalist in the prestigious Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, comes to the Brazos Valley today to perform with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra. The concert will be at 5 p.m. in Rudder Theatre on the campus of Texas A&M University.
Broberg, 26, is a native of Minneapolis. In June, he took third place in the XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition. It was Cliburn’s stunning win in the inaugural year of that event that set him on the road to international acclaim and the creation of his own competition, held in Fort Worth every four years.
Broberg will join with the symphony for Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat major, Op. 73, known as the Emperor Concerto. Also on the program will be Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 in F major, Op. 68, the Pastoral Symphony.
Orchestras around the world are celebrating Beethoven’s 250th birthday and today’s concert by the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra is part of that celebration.
Marcelo Bussiki, music director and conductor of the Brazos Valley Symphony, said, “The Pastoral Symphony or Symphony No. 6, is a remarkable portrait of Beethoven’s love and respect for nature — a theme that could not be more contemporary for us all.
“I paired that program with the Emperor Concerto performed by the American pianist Kenny Broberg.”
Bussiki said, “I had the privilege of watching Kenny’s final round performance at the 15th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in June 2017. He stood out to me as the most lyrical and refined performer of the entire competition, so, I made the point of meeting him backstage and committing to a future performance.”
Tickets for today’s concert are available at the MSC Box Office immediately before the concert for $45 for adults and $16 for students.
At 4 p.m. today, Ann Thompson will present insights to the concert in the Rudder Theatre Complex. There is no charge. Following the concert, there will be a patron social hour with Bussiki at Napa Flats.
