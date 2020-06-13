CALDWELL — The class of 2020 has had an unconventional senior year after coronavirus-related closures all but eliminated the group’s last semester together.
Still, 106 graduating seniors at Caldwell High School were able to don their orange caps and gowns and walk the stage in front of friends and family Friday for this year’s commencement at Hornet Stadium.
“After all of this uncertainty, we are here graduating on Hornet Field, where we have made so any memories,” said Sabine Lazo in her valedictorian farewell address. “…our graduation is, in some ways, an end. It’s an end to our time at Caldwell ISD, where many of us have spent more than 10 years of our lives.”
The audience filled both sets of bleachers adjacent the field, separated into groups of 10, the number of tickets given to each senior to distribute. Those who could not attend could watch a livestream of the event on Facebook and YouTube. All who entered the stadium were required to fill out a precautionary health survey and to clean with hand sanitizer. Free face masks were offered to attendees, though few wore them.
Superintendent Andrew Peters said students’ temperatures were taken and they were separated into groups of 10 as they lined up to walk onto the field. He said 111 seniors are graduating this year, but five were unable to attend the ceremony.
Peters said the class of 2020 voted to hold the ceremony before June 15, because two students enlisting in the Navy would have been shipped off to receive their military training by then, and would miss walking the stage. Administrators with Caldwell ISD rushed to have new grass laid on the field in time for the ceremony, and to have COVID-19 safety precautions put in place for the stadium.
“I am proud of the fact that we put new turf on this field,” Peters said. “We did it in eight weeks. I’m proud of the fact that even though the kids had a crummy year, they got to be the first on this field for graduation.”
He said the spring semester wasn’t easy on the district or students.
“The students didn’t get to finish out having their annual banquets for groups like FFA, and there was no closure,” Peters said. “They didn’t get to have project graduation. We had Zoom meetings multiple times with the kids and asked them what they wanted for graduation.”
Caldwell High School principal Vicki Ochs noted in her address to the crowd that for the first time in district history, every graduate was given an orange and white cord to wear with their robes, representing their persistence through the adversity brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We realize that their senior year was abnormal,” Ochs said. “They rose above any obstacles, confronted challenges with grace and remained admirable.”
Senior awards had recently been announced through a Zoom meeting, Ochs said, and it was during that time the district revealed that the class of 2020 had been granted more than $518,000 in scholarship money as a collective. Ochs also called attention to six students announcing their plans to enlist in the military, and she announced that seniors Logan Knesek and Jenna Johnson had been voted Mr. and Miss Hornet 2020.
“I know that these circumstances were not what we had in mind, but remember, we have always been a memorable class,” said Lazo as the sun set over the bright lights of Hornet Stadium. “Our senior year and graduation will be one that everyone will remember… we will remember that in the midst of a global pandemic and widespread social unrest, we graduated … we, the class of 2020, will continue to defy the odds.”
