Thousands of power outages were recorded on the Bryan Texas Utilities [BTU] website throughout the early evening, and dozens were reported on the College Station Utilities [CSU] website as well. Scanner traffic during the storm indicated that first responders were dispatched to various reports of downed trees and power lines throughout the county.
Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative shared via their company Facebook page that more than 6,000 customers in Burleson and Lee Counties went without power Thursday evening. As of 8 p.m., the company reported downed power lines, broken power poles and about 60 outages.
Grimes County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers said Thursday night they had received calls concerning power outages in Plantersville, as trees had taken out power lines there and in Bedias. However, no road closures or major accidents were reported as a result of the storm.
Milam County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers reported a few trees downed. Cameron Police Department dispatch said that while the town did not close any roads, a large portion of the city was without power Thursday night due to wires downed by falling trees. Rockdale Police dispatchers reported minor flooding in typical flood zones, and trees downed in Milano. They also took a call from a person who spotted tornadic activity on U.S. 79 and F.M. 1786 in Rockdale, which was reported to the National Weather Service. No significant damages were recorded by any agency.
According to the National Weather Service, cooler temperatures are expected Friday. Thunderstorms are expected to kick back up Saturday, with an 80% chance on Saturday night. Sunday will see a high of 80 and a 40% chance of thunderstorms.
