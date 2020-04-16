Hillier Funeral Home is hosting virtual Aggie honors tonight for the late Lt. Cmdr. Dennis Lee Hassman.
The public is invited to honor the memory of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets training officer, who died Sunday, by participating in the ceremony at 10:30 p.m. tonight. Hiller staff suggests those interested follow the YouTube link provided on the funeral home’s Facebook page. Participants can play The Spirit of Aggieland at 10:30 p.m. while standing in their homes for the duration of the song.
Hassman is a 1988 graduate of Texas A&M and began serving as faculty for the Corps of Cadets after retiring from the Navy in 2008. A tribute to Hassman can be found on the Hillier Funeral Home website.
