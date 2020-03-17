Aggies and Bryan-College Station residents are joining together to help community members in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
School closures and advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid large crowds has presented challenges to students, the elderly community and parents. Locals are offering to run errands and provide free supplies to ease the new burdens.
For Bryan resident Anna Bellow, lending a helping hand meant putting a message out on the Nextdoor app offering to shop for people in town. Bellow said soon after she and her family moved to the area seven years ago, they all got sick and struggled to complete daily tasks. She said a neighbor offered to shop for them, which was a huge help that she hopes to provide for others.
“I just want to give that gift of helping my neighbors,” Bellow said. “Even though we should do that all the time, I think that now is such a critical time to reach out in the community.”
She said the invitation is still open, so anyone in need of assistance can reach her on the Nextdoor app or by email at annabellow1@aol.com.
Texas A&M University is conducting classes online for the rest of the semester starting March 23. However, many students in A&M Church of Christ’s college ministry, Aggies for Christ, are still in town for work, Director of Aggies for Christ Brian Miller said. With quite a few students returning, Miller said the group has committed to getting gas, groceries, sending mail, picking up items from pharmacies or other errands for locals who make a request.
“We try to foster a community of helping each other,” Miller said. “This is one of the times people will need to learn to help each other. ... There’s the self-isolation piece, but there is also a good feeling from being together to work for some common good for people who need it.”
So far, requests have been made for groceries and for volunteers to help at a food pantry. To receive assistance from Aggies for Christ, email afchelpers@gmail.com.
“This is obviously a difficult time, and I think it caught a lot of people off guard,” Miller said. “Sometimes when you have a common difficulty, it draws people together. I think people are more likely to seek out, ‘How can I help? How can I be more friendly?’ Maybe our eyes look a little quicker where someone might be in need. I think that is how we best get by in times like this — when we have a community.”
Owner of 3rd Floor Cantina Jazz Bar Dustin Batson said he’s suspending cover charges starting Wednesday at his business for anyone who donates canned food, toilet paper, hand sanitizer or other supplies. The items will be put in a bin on the patio of the 3rd Floor Cantina during the day for anyone to take from.
Waco physician and A&M graduate Ryan Trantham said he was particularly aware of struggles teachers are facing recently since his mother and sister are both in the field. On Monday, he tweeted that anyone who needs help with biology, chemistry or health science homework can contact him for assistance.
Trantham said he tutored from high school through college, and while his schedule is busy, he wants to help where he can. Trantham can be reached on Twitter at @RyanTrantham.
“I think in this era of social distancing, all of us probably still have ways that we can connect with each other electronically and we all have different skill sets,” Trantham said. “Anyone who has some extra time and knowledge to donate, I think this is a call for us to band together as a community and try to do that a little bit.”
