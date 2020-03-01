Texas A&M AgriLife’s main facility for academic events was officially named the Shirley and Joe Swinbank ’74 AgriLife Center during a reception and dinner recently.
More than 100 AgriLife stakeholders, Swinbank family members and friends of the university gathered inside the multi-use center on west campus Thursday evening to honor the Houston-based couple.
Joe Swinbank, a Texas A&M Distinguished Alumnus who is a partner of The Sprint Companies, graduated from A&M in 1974. He has worked in numerous capacities as an entrepreneur and executive.
Shirley Swinbank founded Yorkshire Academy in west Houston in 1984 and continues as its executive director today. The academy serves toddlers through elementary school age students.
The Swinbanks’ gift funds to the AgriLife Center, part of the Dean’s Excellence Fund, will provide resources for ongoing maintenance and other operating requirements for the center.
“Our giving to the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences is truly about the process, about paying it forward, and about remembering where we came from. We don’t travel this road alone,” Shirley Swinbank said.
Shirley Swinbank, a longtime educator, said it was an honor to invest in students’ lives.
“We do things because it’s in our heart, not because we need a name on the building,” she said. “But with a name comes a story, and that story is being created within this brick and mortar. That story is about the past, the present and the future.”
Agricultural economics professor Ed Rister, a fellow member of the A&M class of 1974 along with Joe Swinbank, praised the couple for what he described as their long history of generosity and commitment to Texas A&M.
“They are generous and modest people. The Swinbanks have continually been involved and have helped us raise and elevate the college and the students here,” Rister said. “They walk the talk.”
The department of agricultural economics has been among the beneficiaries of the Swinbanks’ generosity. In 2017, according to an AgriLife press release, the Swinbanks established an assistantship in their name to support graduate students studying rural entrepreneurship in the department. Additionally, the Shirley and Joe Swinbank ’74 Rural Entrepreneurship Graduate Teaching Assistantship, created through the Texas A&M Foundation, supports agricultural economics graduate students.
Rural entrepreneur Murray Edwards, a member of the Texas A&M class of 1973, also praised the Swinbanks for their commitment to education at Thursday night’s event.
“I don’t know of a couple who has a greater passion for education, and particularly for entrepreneurship,” Edwards said. “They are the real deal.”
