Incumbent Steve Aldrich and challenger Michael Schaefer are headed to a runoff election in the Precinct 1 County Commissioner race.
Aldrich, who was elected to the post in 2016, received 41.57% of the vote Tuesday, while Schaefer received 35.07%. A third candidate, Mike Ruesink, received 23.37% of the vote.
“I’m very positive,” Aldrich said of the runoff. “It’s been overwhelmingly gratifying for the number of people who have stepped up and volunteered and helped with my campaign. That’s very encouraging.”
Schaefer said a runoff gives him a chance to get more specific about the differences between the two candidates.
“I think when you have three people to the race, you keep things more general,” he said. “Once it’s two people, you can focus — ‘I’m here; you’re there.’ I think you can get more specific.”
During the campaign, Aldrich said he wanted to run again because Brazos County is at a point where it can decide what it wants to become instead of just letting the outcome happen.
The biggest accomplishment of his first term, he said, was the creation of the Regional Mobility Authority, saying its impact will be most felt in years to come.
Schaefer, owner of Schaefer Custom Homes in College Station, is in his sixth and final year on the College Station school board. He said he wanted to serve the community in a new way after serving two terms as a school board trustee and president this year.
The school board was one way to give back to the community, he said, but he sees the commissioner’s seat as an opportunity to better represent his precinct.
“As a resident in this precinct, I feel like we’re neglected, and we’re not getting representation that we need,” he said on Tuesday. “It’s one of those things where you think that there has to be a better way to serve constituents of this precinct.”
Ruesink said he ran to be Precinct 1’s “full-time” commissioner, with a focus on transportation and emergency services.
“I thought grassroots would be able to do it, but no,” he said. “It takes the big bucks in this town. ... I figured door-to-door, face-to-face would be the best way to get the word out. Well, it must not be anymore.”
The runoff election will be Tuesday, May 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.