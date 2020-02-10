2019 All-Brazos Valley Football Team

Three Brazos Valley teams made runs to the state quarterfinals or deeper in 2019, and all three are represented on The Eagle’s All-Brazos Valley Football Team.
Bremond went 12-2 and reached the Class 2A Division II quarterfinals before narrowly falling to Falls City 35-28. Jeff Kasowski earns Coach of the Year honors for his team’s run, and the Tigers are represented by first-teamers JT Anthony and Hunter Wilganowski and second-teamer JD McNutt.
In 6-man play, BVCHEA made to the state title game in TAIOA, but lost to Victoria Cobra 46-24. Cody Davis and Dominic LeJeune earned spots on the 6-man team, where they are joined by Allen Academy’s Brandon Boyd, Brent Tucker and Ryan Hassell. The trio helped Allen Academy to the TAPPS 6-man Division II state semifinals and an 11-2 finish.
Brenham, Cameron and Lexington all made appearances in regionals for District 13-5A-II, 10-3A-I and 8-3A-I, respectively. Brenham lost to Calallen 47-32, while Cameron lost to Grandview and Lexington fell to Holliday 33-14 after a second-half surge in its season.
A&M Consolidated narrowly fell to eventual 5A Division II state finalist Fort Bend Marshall in the area round for the second straight season. Nine Tigers were named All-Brazos Valley, the most of any school. Gage Pahl, Devin Price, Trey Zimmerman, Vince Sheffield, Makel Williams and Nate Floyd were named to the first team, and Brandon Waggoner, Kerry Brooks and Bryce Linder earned second-team honors.
College Station lost to an elite opponent in the 5A Division I area round for the second straight season, falling to Frisco Lone Star 45-30.
Navasota lost to Midlothian Heritage in the 4A-I area round.
Franklin represented 11-3A-I in the area round, but lost 27-7 to Whitney. Normangee returned to the 2A-I playoffs and notched a win before bowing out to San Augustine in the area round.
Seven teams area teams had their seasons cut short in the bi-district round.
In Class 3A, Rockdale and Anderson-Shiro fell short in bi-district with losses to Grandview and Daingerfield, respectively. In 2A, Leon, Centerville, Hearne, Burton and Snook represented their districts in playoffs.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Jeff Kasowski
Bremond Tigers
After following a three-peat of state titles with exits in the area and bi-district rounds, Kasowski helped Bremond return to familiar territory with a run to the state quarterfinals, coming up just short against Falls City.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Bryce Steel
Brazos Christian Eagles
Pro-style quarterback
6-0, 195, senior
Steel completed 239 of 359 for 3,685 passing yards with 48 TDs to 11 INTs and also added three rushing scores. Steel was named Texas Built Ford Tough Player of the Year for private schools.
Gage Pahl
A&M Consolidated Tigers
Dual-threat quarterback
6-3, 205, senior
After playing in spurts the past two seasons, Pahl took advantage of being the starter, completing 134 for 238 passes for 2,424 yards and 35 TDs to just four INTs and rushing for 382 yards 10 TDs.
Zacarrius Haynes
Anderson-Shiro Owls
Running back
6-1, 185, senior
Haynes powered the Owls’ offense, rushing for 2,018 yards on 216 carries with 29 touchdowns and three 2-point conversions while averaging 9.34 ypc.
JT Anthony
Bremond Tigers
Running back
6-1, 180, senior
The 2A Texas Built Ford Tough Player of the Year, Anthony ran for 2,203 yards on 249 carries with 37 TDs and two receiving TDs during Bremond’s state quarterfinal run.
Devin Price
A&M Consolidated Tigers
Wide receiver
6-3.5, 200, senior
The Texas A&M signee averaged 19.7 yards per catch, hauling in 15 touchdowns and 671 receiving yards on 34 receptions, earning all-district first team honors.
Kobe Young
Cameron Yoemen
Wide receiver
5-11, 160, senior
Young was the top receiver for the explosive Yoemen, catching 64 passes for 1,141 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Jacob Smith
Brazos Christian Eagles
Wide receiver
6-0, 165, senior
Smith led the Eagles with 1,329 receiving yards and 17 TDs on 81 receptions, averaging 16.4 yards per catch to earn all-district first-team recognition.
Tyquez Tindle
Hearne Eagles
Tight end/H-back
6-3, 255, senior
Building on the promise shown at 7-on-7 the past two seasons, Tindle had 24 catches for 458 yards and seven touchdowns in his senior season.
Trey Zimmerman
A&M Consolidated Tigers
Offensive line
6-0.5, 260, senior
Coming off an all-state season, Zimmerman anchored the Tigers’ offensive line in 2019, recording seven pancakes and grading out at 93%.
Hayden Goodlett
College Station Cougars
Offensive line
6-0, 250, senior
Goodlett was a bright spot on a young, talented offense as he didn’t allow a sack and recorded 40 key blocks and 50 pancakes with a 96.37% blocking grade.
Monterrius Smith
Hearne Eagles
Offensive line
6-1, 295, junior
Hearne’s top lineman, Smith made 22 pancake blocks and graded out at 97% paving the way for the high-flying Eagles.
Zane Moriarty
Anderson-Shiro Owls
Offensive line
6-3, 235, junior
Moriarty didn’t allow a sack all season and recorded 44 knockdowns while earning a 90% blocking grade in his junior season to help lead the Owls to a second straight playoff berth.
Cody Duewall
Franklin Lions
Offensive line
6-3, 250, senior
Duewall anchored a Franklin offensive line that bulldozed its way to 3,500 total yards of offense with another strong running attack.
Jarred Kerr
Lexington Eagles
Utility
6-0, 175, sophomore
Kerr wasn’t ruled eligible by the UIL until midseason but made his mark at quarterback, running back, receiver and free safety. The 8-3A-II MVP had 1,375 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns, threw for two touchdowns and grabbed three INTs to go with two fumble recoveries and 55 tackles in just seven games.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Vince Sheffield
A&M Consolidated Tigers
Defensive line
6-0, 225, junior
After a breakout sophomore year, Sheffield showed his dominance in his junior season, racking up 88 tackles, 12 TFLs, 11 sacks, 29 hurries, three FFs, three PBUs and an INT.
Levi Hancock
Brazos Christian Eagles
Defensive line
6-2, 220, sophomore
Hancock burst onto the scene as a sophomore with 104 tackles, 31 TFLs, 12 sacks, seven forced fumbles and two recoveries.
Desmond Murphy
Rudder Rangers
Defensive line
5-11, 225, senior
Murphy helped set a solid foundation for a building Rudder program, capping his tenure with the Rangers with 88 tackles, 24 TFLs, four sacks, eight hurries, two FFs and one recovery.
Hunter Wilganowski
Bremond Tigers
Defensive line
6-1, 160, junior
The 13-2A Division II Defensive MVP was a big part of the Tigers’ run to the quarterfinals, recording 151 tackles, 10 TFLs, two INTs and four fumble recoveries.
Makel Williams
A&M Consolidated Tigers
Linebacker
6-0, 195, senior
Williams was the centerpiece of an excellent Consol defense and had 142 tackles, six TFLs, four sacks, 11 hurries, four FFs, five PBUs and three INTs. He was named 10-5A-II Defensive MVP and was named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s Whataburger Super Team.
Nico Vargas
Cameron Yoemen
Linebacker
5-10, 220, senior
Vargas, named 10-3A-II Defensive MVP, had 132 tackles, including nine for losses and four sacks, to go with three forced fumbles, two recoveries and two INTs, one for a TD.
Aaron Allert
Lexington Eagles
Linebacker
6-0, 200, senior
Allert ended his decorated high school career with 154 tackles, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery and was named 8-3A-II Defensive MVP.
Brock Beamer
Leon Cougars
Linebacker
5-10, 205, senior
The 9-2A Division II Defensive player of the year had 148 tackles, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, a sack and an interception.
Nate Floyd
A&M Consolidated Tigers
Defensive back
6-1, 170, senior
The Texas Tech signee helped Consol overcome injuries by shifting from corner to safety, grading at 98% and allowing just eight completions all season. Floyd had 34 tackles, two INTs and five PBUs.
Micah Smith
Hearne Eagles
Defensive back
6-3, 190, junior
Smith had five INTs, a fumble recovery and 33 tackles at free safety and also played QB, throwing for over 2,300 yards and accounting for 32 total TDs.
Ca’Darrius Williams
Anderson-Shiro Owls
Defensive back
6-4, 185, junior
Williams was a key part of a stellar Owls defense, recording nine PBUs and five INTs with 59 tackles, including two TFLs at free safety.
Tyson Cornett
Leon Cougars
Defensive back
6-0, 175, junior
Cornett recorded 101 tackles, four FFs, three FRs, four PBUs and two INTs, one for a TD. He also racked up 1,284 scrimmage yards and 11 TDs on offense.
FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
Nico Bulhof
Bryan Vikings
Kicker
6-0, 175, junior
Bulhof was Mr. Reliable for the Vikings, hitting a perfect 16-of-16 on PATs and 5-of-5 on field goals with a long of 42.
Austin Sosa
CS Cougars
Punter
6-0, 180, senior
Sosa was a special teams ace, averaging 42.1 yards on 33 punts and pinning opponents inside the 20-yard line 15 times.
Luke Yellott
Normangee Panthers
Return specialist
5-9, 170, senior
Yellott, the 9-2A-II Offensive MVP, averaged 27.3 yards per punt return with two TDs and racked up 1,564 scrimmage yards and 21 TDs.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Braden Brashear
Cameron Yoemen
Pro-style quarterback
5-9, 160, senior
The senior threw for 2,834 yards on 156-of-233 passing with 35 touchdowns to seven INTs, leading Cameron to an 11-2 season and a trip to the regional round.
Garrison Weiss
Brenham Cubs
Dual-threat quarterback
5-10, 165, senior
Weiss completed 125 of 203 passes for 1,906 yards and rushed for 565 yards with 29 total TDs to help the Cubs to a 13-5A-II co-title and the third round.
Cam’ron Valdez
Rockdale Tigers
Running back
5-10, 180, junior
Valdez ran for 1,537 yards and 26 TDs on 154 carries and averaged 9.98 yards per carry. The 10-3A-I Offensive MVP also caught seven passes for 177 yards with two TDs.
Roderick Brown
College Station Cougars
Running back
5-10, 200, junior
Brown had a big season for College Station on the ground with 1,310 rushing yards on 236 carries with 18 touchdowns. Brown caught 15 receptions for 219 yards and three TDs.
Trevor Collins
Brazos Christian Eagles
Wide receiver
6-0, 175, senior
Collins finished with 1,319 yards on 84 receptions and 13 touchdowns. The first-team all-district pick also had four punt returns for 120 yards and a score.
Keithron Lee
Rudder Rangers
Wide receiver
5-11, 175, junior
Lee averaged 18.2 yards per catch for 711 yards on 39 receptions and 11 touchdowns. The first-team all-district pick also had 48 carries for 502 yards and seven rushing TDs.
Za’Korien Spikes
Cameron Yoemen
Wide receiver
5-11, 160, junior
Cameron’s deep threat averaged an eye-popping 23.8 yards per catch, racking up 929 yards and 10 TDs on 39 receptions.
Peyton Rusk
CS Cougars
Tight end/H-back
6-2, 213, senior
In his senior season, Rusk had 19 catches for 227 yards and a score and played a key role blocking in the run game to help College Station to the area round.
Brandon Waggoner
A&M Consolidated Tigers
Offensive line
5-11, 280, senior
The 10-5A-II first-team pick was a key part of a solid line, grading out at 93% with seven pancakes.
Will Scott
Cameron Yoemen
Offensive line
6-2, 296, senior
Scott had 16 pancakes, 32 knockdowns, and didn’t allow any sacks. He graded at 92% for a powerful Yoe offense.
Juan Lara
Lexington Eagles
Offensive line
5-11, 275, junior
The Lexington junior paved the way for Kerr with 57 knockdowns and 39 pancakes. He allowed just one sack and graded out at 93%.
Alfredo Villasenor
Navasota Rattlers
Offensive line
6-2, 295, senior
Villasenor made his senior season on Navasota memorable with 41 knockdowns, grading at 92% to earn first-team all-district honors.
Garrett Wiesepape
Brenham Cubs
Offensive line
6-2, 320, senior
Brenham’s 6-foot 2, 320 pound senior had 52 pancake blocks to lead the Cubs to a 10-3 season ending in the regional round.
Kerry Brooks
A&M Consolidated Tigers
Utility
6-1, 210, senior
Playing running back, quarterback and linebacker, the 10-5A-II MVP had over 700 total yards and eight TDs, 60 tackles, three INTs and four PBUs. He also made an impact on special teams, blocking two punts and returning one for a TD.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Brian Rutledge
Centerville Tigers
Defensive line
5-11, 190, senior
Rutledge was named District 9-2A-I MVP with 83 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Chad Roebuck
Anderson-Shiro Owls
Defensive line
5-10, 215, senior
In his senior season, Roebuck compiled 74 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception.
Curtis Stanford
Leon Cougars
Defensive line
6-0, 215, senior
As 9-2A-I’s lineman of the year, Stanford had 115 total tackles, four quarterback pressures, two forced fumbles and one sack.
JD McNutt
Bremond Tigers
Defensive line
5-10, 205, senior
In Bremond’s 12-2 district season, McNutt had 121 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.
Harris Powers
Brazos Christian Eagles
Linebacker
5-11, 180, sophomore
Powers had a stellar sophomore campaign with 105 total tackles, two sacks, 15 tackles for loss and eight defended passes and was selected first-team all-district.
Bubba Carter
College Station Cougars
Linebacker
5-9, 185, junior
Carter compiled 120 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback pressures, seven sacks and two forced fumbles for the Cougars.
Kreese Milligan
Anderson-Shiro Owls
Linebacker
6-0, 175, senior
Milligan made a triumphant return after missing his junior season with injuries sustained when a vehicle struck his truck in a head-on collision, racking up 117 tackles, 28 TFLs, seven sacks, five FFs, two blocked kicks, an INT and two PBUs.
Tre McClenton
Rudder Rangers
Linebacker
5-11, 190, sophomore
McClenton had 114 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, six sacks, five forced fumbles, 19 hurries and one touchdown in a stellar sophomore season.
Bryce Linder
A&M Consolidated Tigers
Defensive back
6-0, 180, senior
Linder was primed to build on a breakout junior season before suffering a season-ending injury. The all-district first-teamer still compiled 68 tackles and four PBUs, grading at 98% in just seven games.
Calvin Stewart
Cameron Yoemen
Defensive back
6-0, 176, senior
Stewart had 57 tackles, with 46 solo, two tackles for loss, three interceptions and eight pass break ups for the Yoemen.
Damion Dunn
Hearne Eagles
Defensive back
5-11, 170, senior
Dunn was a big part of a talented secondary, recording four interceptions and 35 tackles for Hearne.
Datron Dixon
Franklin Lions
Defensive back
5-10, 165, senior
In his nine games as a free safety for Franklin, Dixon had 63 tackles, three interceptions and four pass breakups.
SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
Dawson Schremp
CS Cougars
Kicker
5-9, 150, sophomore
Schremp hit 4 of 6 field goals with a long of 40 yards, and made 55 of 59 PATs.
Nico Bulhof
Bryan Vikings
Punter
6-0, 175, junior
Bulhof booted 49 punts for a 37.8-yard average and pinned 22 inside the opponents’ 20.
Jarred Kerr
Lexington Eagles
Return specialist
6-0, 175, sophomore
Kerr did it all for Lexington, including the return game, where he averaged 22 yards on seven punt returns.
ALL-BV 6-MAN
Cody Davis
BVCHEA Mustangs
Wide receiver/linebacker
6-0, 170, senior
Davis, a TAIAO all-state pick at LB, had 129 tackles and 10 PBUs and racked up 1,269 all-purpose yards with 14 touchdowns.
Dominic LeJeune
BVCHEA Mustangs
Running back/linebacker
6-0, 200, senior
LeJeune rushed for 796 yards and scored 19 TDs to earn first-team all-state honors. He also had 58 tackles and three INTs.
Brent Tucker
Allen Academy Rams
Running back/defensive back
5-11, 160, junior
Tucker scored every which way, accounting for 38 total TDs. He rushed for 1,115 yards and had 112 tackles, 11 TFLs and two INTs.
Brandon Boyd
Allen Academy Rams
Quarterback/linebacker
5-9, 155, senior
The TAPPS all-state second-team spreadback passed for 1,428 yards with 31 TDs to three INTs and rushed for 477 yards and 11 TDs.
Ryan Hassell
Allen Academy Rams
Center/defensive line
5-9, 150, junior
Hassell had 128 tackles, 24 TFLs and four sacks and was a reliable weapon at center with 14 catches for 184 yards and three TDs.
Trace Brightwell
St. Joseph Eagles
Quarterback/defensive back
5-11, 175, junior
Brightwell recorded more INTs than he threw (6 to 4). He tossed for 1,493 yards with 25 TDs and rushed for 632 yards (19.2 ypc) and 11 TDs.
Ray Gilbert
Dime Box Longhorns
Running back
senior
In just four games, Gilbert rushed for over 700 yards with 15 total TDs to help Dime Box a successful football debut.
ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM
Brock Beamer, Leon — 95.23 GPA, CR 14 of 41, 950 SAT
Payton Blair, College Station — 3.70 GPA, CR 155 of 461, 1290 SAT
Jacob Brooks, Consol — 95 GPA, CR 119 of 390, 1150 SAT
Kerry Brooks, Consol — 98 GPA, CR 87 of 390
Tyrese Brown, Madisonville — 94 GPA, CR 17 of 171, 960 SAT
Kolbe Cashion, College Station — 4.24 GPA, CR 63 of 461, 1250 SAT, 26 ACT
Ethan de la Garza, Normangee — 3.91 GPA, CR 8 of 37, 1120 SAT
Noah Hahn, College Station — 3.83 GPA, CR 136 of 461, 1190 SAT, 21 ACT
Brady Harris, Normangee — 3.49 GPA, CR 13 of 37, 1010 SAT
Michael King, Leon — 97.83 GPA, CR 9 of 41, SAT 1280
Mark Martinez, Navasota — 4.0 GPA, CR 10, accepted to Texas A&M
Colby McBerty, Consol — 92 GPA, CR 159 of 390, 1190 SAT
Gage Pahl, Consol — 94 GPA, CR 132 of 390, 1070 SAT
Keith Steptoe, Navasota — 4.0 GPA, CR 1, accepted to Texas A&M
Asa Surface, Madisonville — 97 GPA, CR 2 of 171, 24 ACT, 1130 SAT
To be eligible for the all-academic team, players had to earn at least honorable mention on their respective all-district teams.
Key: GPA — grade point average; CR — class rank; SAT/ACT — college entrance exams; NHS — National Honor Society
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.