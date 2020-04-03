All courses at Texas A&M University this summer will be delivered online, the provost's office announced. This includes first, second, and 10-week summer terms as well as May "minimesters."
Last Thursday, A&M had announced it was moving all of its first and 10-week summer terms, as well as May "minimesters" online, but has now made all summer courses online.
"We had hoped to resume coursework on campus for the second summer session, but with preregistration underway, some uncertainty on the apex of COVID-19, and the need for both our students, faculty, and staff to plan, we have decided to move forward with the decision to teach all summer courses online," A&M Provost Carol Fierke said in a release.
A&M has moved all courses online for the remainder of the spring semester due to concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19.
A&M said there will be no changes in tuition for students in traditional degree programs or those in distance degree programs.
"We continue to work with colleges to ensure that the university offers a robust schedule of summer coursework to ensure that students can make progress toward their degrees," Fierke said.
