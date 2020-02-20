Two Rockdale musicians will be competing for a spot on American Idol auditions that will air on ABC over the weekend.
Hannah Prestridge and Curt Jones will face judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on Sunday.
The married couple from Rockdale make up the musical duo Treble Soul, and the pair were surprised in 2017 by Darius Rucker, the country music star and former Hootie and the Blowfish lead vocalist, with a $20,000 scholarship to the Musician's Institute in Hollywood for living expenses and the promise of mentorship.
The surprise was presented during an episode of the CBS show Celebrity Undercover Boss that aired in May 2017 featuring Rucker, disguised as a retired teacher looking to break into the industry, scouting for talent in Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.