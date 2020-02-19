The American Legion Earl Graham Post No. 159 and the Legion Auxiliary are hosting a “Meet the Candidates Night” at 101 Waco Street on Friday that is open to Legionnaires and the public. Candidates for local, county, state and federal offices have been invited, according to a press release.
The event will begin with a one-hour meet-and-greet with candidates from 5 to 6 p.m. Cookies and punch will be served, and candidates’ campaign materials will be available on tables.
At 6 p.m., candidates will begin their respective three-minute speeches to attendees.
American Legion Post 159 is located at the corner of Waco Street and Texas 21 in Bryan.
Early voting for the primaries begins Tuesday and ends Feb. 28. On March 3, voters can cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To view all polling places and see sample ballots, visit brazosvotes.com.
To learn more visit www.alegion159.org.
