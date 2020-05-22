American Legion Post 159 in Bryan will host a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.
The parking lot event will begin at 11 a.m. with a remembrance in honor of veterans who have died.
Post Commander Tom Marty will have brief remarks, and Post Chaplain Gerry Hince will read the names of area veterans who have died this year. A three-shot rifle volley will follow and taps will end the ceremony.
After the ceremony, Legion members will place flags on graves of veterans at Bryan City Cemetery.
The public is invited to attend.
