Area veterans and their families are invited to a resource fair Saturday in Bryan.
The event, from 9 a.m. to noon at American Legion Post 159, will include information about legal assistance, employment and health care. All services are free and available to any U.S. veteran.
The American Legion is at 101 Waco St., off Texas 21.
For more information, call 778-1936.
