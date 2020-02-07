Hundreds gathered Thursday night at the American Legion Earl Graham Post 159 facility to celebrate 100 years of the organization’s presence in Brazos County.
The American Legion was established in 1919 for World War I veterans, and in February 1920 a dozen local veterans were granted a permanent charter for their own post, named after Bryan native and Aggie veteran 1st Lt. Cyrus Earl Graham.
“[Legion members] are getting the same things that the guys in World War I got,” said Tom Marty, Post 159 commander. “They’re getting camaraderie with people who have experienced the same things they did. ... I hope that 100 years from now the people who come by us keep to the principals of the veterans who founded us: veterans’ rehabilitation, children and youth, Americanism and national security.”
Thursday night, Legion members, their families and other community members enjoyed a buffet dinner at the post’s Waco Street headquarters, where they shared stories, socialized and listened to patriotic music performed live by the Brazos Valley Chorale. The Post 159 Honor Guard presented the post’s original charter documents, which were framed for display.
The crowd also was treated to a short keynote speech by John Blair, archivist for the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum. Blair spoke of the Post’s original founders, and what brought them together.
“They were from different walks of life, but they were bound by their commitment to family, community, to God and to those same set of universal and moral principals,” he said.
Blair also stressed the importance of organizations such as the American Legion taking time to remember the dead service members of wars long passed.
“As time passes, our fellow Americans are forgetting the generations of veterans from the first and second World Wars, the Korean War and now even the Vietnam War,” he said, “This post has established great programs to fight this battle, but we must do more.”
While many of Post 159’s more than 650 members are older, Marty said the organization is attracting younger members, including Texas A&M student veterans. He said the Legion is important for the Brazos County community, offering various programs and services not just for veterans, but for children as well.
“The biggest thing I like about this post is its community involvement,” he said. “We strive to really stay active in the community, and that keeps me coming back.”
Gerry Hince, Post 159’s chaplain, said she joined the local chapter 15 years ago, immediately upon moving to Bryan. Hince has been an American Legion member in other states, joining in the early 1990s when she was still an active duty soldier. The Legion continues to grant money to local veterans in need, provide educational and recreational opportunities for children, and financially support college student veterans. That, Hince said, is what she, like Marty, loves most about being a part of the organization.
“Every one of these veterans has something to offer, and we use their talents,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.