The American Red Cross has opened a shelter in Navasota on Saturday for those who are without power.
According to a press release, the shelter for those who need a warm place to sleep will be at the Navasota Center at 101 Stadium Drive in Navasota.
"We are opening the shelter due to extended outages and low temperatures," said Executive Director AJ Renold. "I've been in one Navasota neighborhood for six hours and 17 houses are still without power."
Nearly half a dozen people from that area expressed an interest in staying overnight in a shelter, Renold said.
Service pets are welcome, but additional animals will not be allowed at the shelter. Alcoholic beverages and illicit drugs are also banned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.