Anderson-Shiro schools will be closed the rest of the week due to an increase in absenteeism.
According to a public statement issued on the district’s website Wednesday, leaders have decided to close the school until classes resume Tuesday. The release does not specify why attendance is down.
A Facebook post from the district also notes Thursday night’s FFA meeting and a chili cookoff will be rescheduled.
