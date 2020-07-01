Applications are open again for the city of College Station’s Economic Assistance Grant program.
The grant is for small businesses, including nonprofit organizations with a 501(c)3 status, with low to moderate income employees. It is made possible with CDBG Economic Development Funds. According to the city website, the program is an effort to help prevent job losses for employees with families in the low-to-moderate household income range, such as a family of four that earns under $54,800 a year. In the long term, the website states, the program could also contribute to job creation or help businesses return to their pre-disaster employment numbers.
Grants of up to $40,000 will be available. Funds that businesses receive is based on the number of full-time employees.
A pre-proposal meeting will be hosted via Zoom at 3 p.m. July 7 to answer questions about the process. Attendance is recommended but not required. Applications are due by noon on July 10.
For more information, visit cstx.gov/EconomicAssistance.
