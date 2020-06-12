Applications for College Station’s Economic Assistance Grant Program are open through noon on June 24.
The program — created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — is designed to help small businesses and 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations with low-to-moderate income employees.
Funded with CDBG Economic Development Funds, the program could help prevent job losses for employees with families in the low-to-moderate household income range, such as a family of four that earns under $54,800 a year, according to the city website. In the long term, the program could also contribute to job creation or enable businesses to reach their pre-disaster employment numbers, the site states.
For more information or to apply, visit cstx.gov/EconomicAssistance.
