Empty Bowls Jr., an annual charity event that supports area schools' food pantries, is scheduled for Saturday.
The event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Allen Honda, will feature hundreds of handmade bowls created by children from more than 20 Brazos Valley schools. The students created the bowls in their art classes, and for $10, a customer will receive a bowl of their choice to keep and will be served a meal of soup and bread made by local restaurants.
Participating restaurants include: Amico Nave Ristorante, Buppy’s Catering, Caffé Capri, Casa Rodriguez Mexican Restaurant, C&J Barbeque, J. Cody’s Steaks & Barbeque, The Kyle House, Urban Table, The Village Cafe and 3rd on Main.
The event is sponsored by the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, and musical performances will be presented by area school groups.
Proceeds from the event will benefit food pantries in local schools. Funding will also be used toward the Arts Council's youth program.
Allen Honda is at 2450 Texas 6 S. in College Station.
