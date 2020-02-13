This Valentine’s Day, there are romantic options for couples, fun activities for families and rocking parties for those who just want to party.
For couples who want to enjoy a romantic pathway of lights on Valentine’s Day, the Wolf Pen Creek Park’s upper trails are lit up through Feb. 16. The trailhead can be accessed at the Holleman Drive entrance.
Thursday
Hershel’s inside The Stella Hotel presents Galentine’s Dessert & Cocktail Pairing on Thursday from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Enjoy five desserts from Pastry Chef Kybrie, paired with specialty cocktails. The cost is $32. For tickets, click here.
Aloft College Station presents Live at Aloft Valentine’s Day Party from 7 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, featuring live music and drink specials.
DeGallery is having a Valentine’s Day crafting event on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. In the workshop, you can make a piece of home décor using string art and go home with a heart-shaped original piece of art. All necessary supplies will be provided. Admission is $25. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/valentines-day-crafting-event-tickets-88678982223.
Thursday and Friday
Messina Hof Estate will have several Valentine’s Day events, including a Romantic Cellar Tour at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. The tour features a glass of Texas Sparkling Wine, a history-filled tour of the estate, wine tasting coming directly from the tanks and barrels in a candlelit cellar room and ending with a chocolate truffle. There is also a Valentine’s Dinner with Vintage House Restaurant on Friday with a gourmet meal and wines. For more information, visit messinahof.com.
Friday
Aggieland Safari presents a special after-hours experience: Valentine’s Day at the Zoo. On Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., the event features twilight walks through the Adventure Zoo by lantern, food and beverages, giraffe feeding, petting zoo access and more. The event is for families or couples. Admission is $15 for adults, $12. 75 for children. For more information, visit aggielandsafari.com/valentines-day.
DeGallery is throwing a Valentine’s Day Party on Friday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The couples’ workshop and party will have step-by-step instruction, free wine and snacks. For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/valentines-day-party-tickets-88701597867.
The city of College Station is hosting Trail of Lights: Date Night on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Park. The celebration of love will feature food trucks, gift vendors, music, a dance floor and lights on the trails. Guests may bring their own refreshments, but glass containers are now allowed. The event is free to attend. For more information, visit www.cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/parks/events.
A Valentine’s Day Social for seniors at the Lincoln Recreation Center on Friday is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It will feature food, entertainment, door prizes, speakers and more. For more information, visit https://www.cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/parks/events.
Board and Brush presents Valentine’s Day Couples Workshop on Friday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. The workshop will have free pizza, beer and wine. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/board-and-brush-college-station-tx/valentines-day-couples-workshop/2683866388400820/.
Ronin Farms presents St. Valentine’s in the Forest on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. For $80 tickets, the event will have a five-course dinner focused on aphrodisiacs and seasonal farm fresh ingredients. The meal will be served in the forest space in a barn. For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/st-valentines-in-the-forest-tickets-74874767445.
The annual Astin Mansion Valentine’s Day Dinner on Friday features a candlelit dinner with five courses catered by D’Vine Cuisine. Complimentary bar and select spirits are included with dinner tickets. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner will be served at 6:30 pm. Dinner tables are set for two, special seating arrangements are available upon request. Tickets begin at $95. For more information, visit astinmansion.ticketspice.com/valentines?fbclid=IwAR0NGbwkySnG_Q86PVyMOUAXS6bS9Zx_W2xFNYpb8oui4rUbJVaK73b_Oxk.
Friday and Saturday
The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley presents Daddy Daughter Dance 2020 on Friday and Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Brazos Center. The ballroom will be transformed into a girl’s dream with appearances from princesses, crafts, activities and a photo booth. The event will feature a dinner, desserts, snacks and dancing. Tickets are $150 per daddy-daughter couple and each additional daughter is $25. For more information, visit cmbv.org.
For those who want to rock out on Valentine’s Day, there are several live music options. Parker McCollum is performing with his full band at Hurricane Harry’s on Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets are available at Cavender’s Boot City for $20.
