As citizens in the Brazos Valley get the itch to stay active while practicing social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak, they’ll likely have to find somewhere besides local gyms.
Several of the largest commercial gyms across the country, including Planet Fitness, Gold’s Gym and Orangetheory Fitness, announced nationwide closures Monday and Tuesday.
Those announcements closed seven gyms in Bryan-College Station alone. Gold’s Gym has two College Station locations and a Bryan gym, while Planet Fitness has a location each in Bryan and College Station, and Orangetheory has two gyms in College Station. All locations will be closed until at least March 31.
Texas-based fitness chain TruFit Athletic Clubs also closed all of its locations until further notice, which includes four gyms in Bryan-College Station.
All four companies are offering prorated credits or putting a freeze on customers’ accounts until the gyms resume operation.
“For the total community wellness, per local, state and national recommendations, TruFit College Station & Bryan will be closing our club temporarily,” the company said in a release to members Tuesday. “We put the health of our members and team first and are taking the guidelines extremely serious to do our part in wellness for all.”
This follows a trend of large cities across the country shuttering high-traffic businesses such as restaurants, bars and gyms after President Donald Trump urged Americans to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people in an address Monday. Bryan and College Station both closed bars and restaurant dining rooms Wednesday. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set to make an announcement regarding businesses today.
Rebecca Fischer, an assistant professor at Texas A&M’s School of Public Health with research interests in infectious diseases and epidemiology, believes the fitness chains’ decisions to close for the time being are the right ones because of the high potential for the spread of the novel coronavirus in a gym setting.
The virus lives and multiplies on mucous membranes — the linings of the eyes, nose, mouth and internal systems. According to Fischer, it can live on some other surfaces for hours, meaning it can transfer through touch, similarly to how staph infections can be spread in gyms.
“Gyms are sort of hot spots for infections that can be transmitted through touch — through no fault of their own in how they effectively clean and sanitize — the environmental conditions are just there,” Fischer said. “Exerting ourselves physically, it makes us … release respiratory droplets out of the body. So breathing, coughing, you wipe your forehead, your eyes, you might wipe it on your pant leg, the handlebar of the bicycle you’re on. There are just so many opportunities to spread this.”
Fischer added the usual six-foot rule for social distancing isn’t as effective in gyms since the respiratory droplets that normally would fall harmlessly to the ground can accumulate on mats and equipment, allowing easy transfer to another person if they touch their face.
In an effort to help patrons stay active while their facilities are closed, some gyms are offering remote workout aids compatible with social distancing.
Planet Fitness features virtual workouts on its mobile app as well as suggestions of more than 500 exercises that can be done at home. The company also is offering a service called Home Work-Ins, a series of free fitness classes it streams live on its Facebook page at 6 p.m. every Monday through Friday. The inclusive workouts last 20 minutes or less with no equipment required to participate.
TruFit also is offering virtual workouts to its customers through its sister company, LesMills, a service that features 95 different workouts targeting different fitness goals.
For those without access to virtual workout aids, Tim Lightfoot, director of A&M’s Huffines Institute for Sports Medicine and Human Performance, says there are plenty of ways to stay active while practicing social distancing.
Regular physical activity can have a positive effect on mental health and lessen anxiety and depression, two potential pitfalls of social distancing.
Lightfoot said people should aim for moderate-intensity exercise, which for most includes jogging or a bicycle ride. An easy way to pinpoint moderate intensity on a personal basis is the ability to talk while exercising.
Lightfoot emphasized the need to be active and how easy it is to find fun ways to get activity in, including yoga workouts, gardening and yard work, walking around the neighborhood or going to an uncrowded park for hiking or sports with family.
“Moderate-intensity exercise strengthens the immune function of the body,” Lightfoot said, “whereas vigorous exercise can actually depress immune function. There’s a scale we use, kind of a psychological perception scale of exercise, where 10 is the maximum. Ten is ‘I can’t go anymore. I have to quit,’ and it goes down to zero, which is no effort, like sitting. We want people to feel like they’re in the middle, like a five or six.”
