Many area high school seniors are now weeks away from receiving their diplomas and officially becoming graduates.
Some schools, including St. Joseph Catholic School, Franklin, Normangee, Madisonville and Hearne, had their ceremonies on time last month, and Mumford seniors graduated Tuesday.
Graduations are scheduled Saturday for Allen Academy, Brazos Christian School, Iola High School and Brenham High School.
Allen Academy’s 17 seniors will graduate at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, though only 14 will be participating as three international students returned to their home countries. Each student is allowed six guests, who will sit behind their graduate during the outdoor ceremony. Each graduate and their supporters will be spaced out to allow for social distancing.
All guests are asked to self-screen for signs and symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.
The graduation will give the seniors and the faculty and staff a sense of closure for the school year, Matt Rush, head of the school, said, noting this will complete his final year at the school also.
If a June graduation did not work, Rush said, he was prepared to go to each student’s home to have individual graduation ceremonies, noting the class did not get to have an eighth-grade graduation four years ago because a tornado threat sent everyone home minutes before the ceremony was set to happen.
“We just want to celebrate and love on these kids because they’ve been through a lot,” he said, echoing many educators’ sentiments at other schools and districts.
The Brazos Christian School ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday on the newly completed football field. Each of the 28 graduates was given 10 tickets for guests. The commencement will also be livestreamed on the school’s Facebook page.
Iola students will graduate at 8 p.m. Saturday at the football stadium, according to the district website. Students had to request tickets for up to 10 guests, and only those with tickets will be allowed to attend the ceremony.
To allow for the necessary screening before the ceremony, the website states, students will arrive at three different times based on last name. Before entering the stadium, graduates, family members and guests will be screened by district employees for new or worsening signs or symptoms that could be linked to COVID-19.
Guests are requested to wear face masks, but they are not required to do so, and social distancing will be followed to allow six feet between each graduate and between each graduates’ group of guests.
The Brenham High School graduation will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday and will be livestreamed on YouTube, according to the website. The link to the video is on the district’s website, but can also be found at bit.ly/bhsgraduation20.
Next week, Caldwell High School students will graduate at 8 p.m. June 12 at Hornet Stadium, according to the district calendar.
During the final full week of June, Snook will have its graduation ceremony June 26 at 8 p.m. in the Snook High School gym, according to the district calendar.
Then, in July, Navasota High School will have its graduation ceremony in four parts July 23-25 to allow for social distancing but still allow students to invite up to 10 guests who will be seated in two groups of five.
The ceremonies are scheduled for July 23 at 8 p.m., July 24 at 8 p.m., July 25 at 10 a.m. and July 25 at 8 p.m. Graduates who want to participate had to register for the ceremony they prefer — otherwise they were assigned a ceremony. Each graduation will be limited to 44 participants.
All four of Navasota’s ceremonies will take place at Rattler Stadium, and students will be seated six feet apart in each commencement, according to the district website.
Before entering the stadium, the district website states, each student and their guests will be screened for any new or worsening signs that could be related to COVID-19, including cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, diarrhea, feeling feverish, a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher or had close contact in the past 14 days with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. Everyone is encouraged to wear face masks, but it is not required.
High school staff members will escort families to their seats and also will be disinfecting touchpoints and monitoring the restrooms.
The website notes the graduation will be livestreamed, and information on how to access the feed will be available closer to the graduation.
All of the graduations are voluntary and are not required to receive a diploma.
