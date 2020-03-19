Ten area schools and districts announced Wednesday they will continue to be closed into April.
Navasota, Normangee, Calvert, Iola and Burton school districts along with St. Joseph Catholic School and Brazos Christian School extended their closures through April 3.
Hearne schools will be closed through April 10. A release from the district notes another update will be released April 6. If the closure is not extended, district staff will return April 13 and 14 with students returning April 15.
Allen Academy will remain closed through April 12, but students will begin distance learning Monday
The Franklin school district’s website notes district officials will make a decision today.
Bryan, College Station, Snook, Caldwell, Somerville and Brenham school districts announced Tuesday they would remain closed through at least April 3. Anderson-Shiro and Richards school districts extended through April 10.
During the closures, school activities are also canceled.
Lunch options
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch options will be available for Navasota students at John C. Webb Elementary and High Point Elementary from 10 a.m. to noon March 17-20. Drive-through services will be available at the cafeteria side doors of each school.
Calvert will have free breakfast and lunch options from 10 a.m. to noon every weekday throughout the closure at W.D. Spigner.
Normangee students can pick up to-go lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to the district’s Facebook page, the meals will be distributed curbside “at the front of Normangee ISD.”
Free to-go lunches and breakfast options are available for Franklin students every day the district is closed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. via the pre-K circle drive behind the elementary school campus.
Harmony Science Academy is providing free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch options for children ages 18 and younger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March 30 at its campus at 2031 S. Texas Ave. Students must be in the vehicle to receive the meals, but they do not have to be enrolled at the charter school.
Based on federal guidelines, the student receiving the lunch and breakfast must be in the vehicle at the time the lunch is distributed.
