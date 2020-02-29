Local health officials are encouraging Brazos Valley residents to be aware and use best health practices — but not panic — as the coronavirus strain that has infected more than 83,000 and killed more than 2,800 people globally continues to spread.
There have been about 60 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, according to Nancy Knight of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Eight confirmed patients have been quarantined in San Antonio and had all been in or near China, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
Two people in California have been infected who did not have any known risk factors such as travel to China or other exposure from someone who was known to be infected. The Associated Press reported on Friday that Mexico has its first two confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Late Friday, the Post also reported that an Oregon resident with no known contact with infected individuals tested positive for coronavirus. Oregon officials said the patient was an employee at a Clackamas County school and may have exposed students and staff. The school district plans to close the facility to clean it while officials investigate.
In addition, the Seattle Times reported late Friday that two cases of “presumptive positive” coronavirus cases were reported in Washington. One case is a King County woman in her 50s who had recently traveled to South Korea, and one in a Snohomish County teen who had not left the country, the newspaper reported.
The new coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan, China, which is in Hubei province, and has since spread to approximately 55 countries. Nearly 2,900 people have died, including more than 2,640 in Hubei and dozens more elsewhere in mainland China. Brazos County Health Educator Mary Parrish said Friday that the Brazos County Health District has been vigilant in monitoring the situation locally and is in near-constant communication with state officials.
“Our current perspective is that here at the local level, we are doing everything we can to monitor the situation and keep things under control,” Parrish said. “We have the managers meet on a weekly basis to talk and essentially prepare for the worst but also stay very grounded at the same time.”
Parrish said that though the county is prepared for a “widespread outbreak,” she made it clear that at the present time, the flu is a bigger threat locally.
She added that she wanted to clear up misconceptions held by some members of the public.
“First and foremost, your Chinese neighbors are of no threat to you, and unfortunately, there have been some cases of discrimination in our community against them — and it needs to stop,” she said. “Secondly, ordering products from China is perfectly safe. From what we know so far, it’s not possible for the coronavirus to get on items and then be shipped to us.”
Parrish also said that it is important for area residents to be discerning in where they receive news about the coronavirus, with false rumors circulating, such as a (nonexistent) link between Corona beer and the virus.
“The CDC is the most accurate source for up-to-date information,” Parrish said.
Three Texas A&M experts will speak Monday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Rudder Forum on a panel called “The Coronavirus: What’s Next?” to discuss the current situation. The discussion, led by Andrew S. Natsios, Christine Crudo Blackburn and Gerald Parker, is free and open to the public.
On Tuesday at 10 a.m. on the first floor of the County Administration Building, Brazos County Health District Director Santos Navarrette will make a presentation to the county’s commissioners regarding coronavirus that is open to the public.
Dr. Kory Gill, a Physician Centre hospital provider and a Texas A&M faculty physician, said in a Friday afternoon interview that he encouraged people to pay attention to developments but to refrain from being overly alarmed.
“From my standpoint, it’s just healthy respect for the virus and put it in perspective,” Gill said. “You should have healthy respect for the flu, but it’s important to avoid the tendency to go overboard ... People ask if there’s anything they shouldn’t do, and I say, ‘don’t panic.’ ”
Gill said face masks are “probably not necessary” unless going to a high-risk area.
“Coronavirus is transmitted by respiratory droplets, which means that someone has to cough or sneeze either on you or on something that you touch and then take in to your mouth or nose,” Gill said. He said that hand washing, using hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol and other best practices are important to follow to remain healthy.
A Friday message to A&M stakeholders from University Provost Carol A. Fierke said that A&M is canceling Spring Break trips to Italy for its Education Abroad programs after authorities recommended travelers self-quarantine for two weeks.
“Please keep in mind that while COVID-19 is an epidemic in some parts of the world, the Department of State Health Services says that Texas is considered to be at low risk,” Fierke wrote. “ A team of university officials continues to constantly monitor the outbreak of the fast-spreading respiratory illness worldwide. To assess potential risks related to the illness, the university is working with governmental agencies, professional health and security organizations, our academic partners and others.”
Gov. Greg Abbott was briefed Thursday by the Department of State Health Services (DSHS), Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), and by CDC officials.
A Texas A&M student and a Baylor student were tested for the coronavirus in January, with results coming back negative.
To learn more about the coronavirus from the CDC, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
