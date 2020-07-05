Sherri Roberts’ lifework grew out of a college course she took for fun due to her love of languages.
Roberts owns and operates Sign Language Interpreting Services LLC locally, which she founded in 2001. SLIS’ American Sign Language interpreters are present at such events as medical appointments, college classes, job interviews, employee trainings and court appearances.
“Oh, and news updates,” she said with a chuckle in a recent interview.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Roberts said she was sometimes recognized in public because people had seen her interpreting at events including graduation ceremonies and Texas A&M’s Midnight Yell Practice. That public recognition has escalated in recent months, due in large part to the weekly health district briefings, where she has interpreted next to Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan since the news conferences began on March 17.
Recently in a drive-thru line, Roberts said, the woman in the pick-up window asked her, “Are you the one that’s on the TV all the time?”
Sullivan praised Roberts and described her as “a crucial part of how we communicate with the citizens of the Brazos Valley.” He said that ensuring access for all the area’s residents helps build the inclusive community the health district strives for.
“Sherri is a wonderful and reliable partner,” Sullivan said Thursday. “She is there early every single press conference, and she is delightful to work with. Her commitment to the cause has been inspiring and she is a valuable part of the team.”
Sara Mendez, health promotion manager for the health district, described Roberts’ work as essential to the health district’s mission. Mendez said Roberts went “above and beyond” when city and county officials enacted the shelter-in-place order on March 24. Roberts recorded and shared an ASL video about the order.
“She has a good grasp of helping people who are needing her services in ways that we would have never thought about before,” Mendez said. “We are very fortunate and blessed that she reached out to us and that she has been alongside us to get the messages out.”
Before each news conference, Mendez said, the health district gives Roberts the talking points that Sullivan plans to go over, but that otherwise she is interpreting in the moment what Sullivan and other speakers say.
A self-described military brat, Roberts, 55, said she picked up languages easily because she was around people from all over the world. In college at Abilene Christian, Roberts said she took a sign language class for fun as she majored in biochemistry with plans to become a science teacher. She helped out with interpreting in a science lab and then started attending a church with a deaf ministry. A deaf man at that church offered to meet her before services on Wednesday nights at Burger King and help her continue to learn. “One of the first things I learned to sign was everything on the Burger King menu,” Roberts said with a laugh.
“This was back in the days when there weren’t interpreter training programs, so the deaf community were the gatekeepers,” Roberts said. “They were the ones who said whether you were ready to interpret or not. I had no deaf people in my family or anything, so I was just learning from the deaf community.”
When she graduated from Abilene Christian, she started looking for jobs teaching science in the Bryan-College Station area. It so happened that a deaf education teacher in the Bryan school district was out on maternity leave, so Roberts filled in, and then she interpreted for deaf students when that teacher returned. She earned a master’s degree at Texas A&M in educational psychology with an emphasis in special education consultation. She taught deaf education full-time for 10 years and then moved to do interpreting when her children reached preschool age. Over time, Roberts has obtained numerous certifications and now does a great deal of “high-stakes” interpreting, including of court appointments and medical procedures.
Roberts married her husband, Kent, in 1987. Their two children are now in their 20s.
Carla Carey, a deaf education teacher in the Bryan school district who is deaf, has known Roberts since the 1990s, when they worked together as teachers in Bryan.
“We’ve always appreciated her involvement in the deaf community, and her advocacy for a lot of years,” Carey said in a Zoom interview — interpreted by Roberts herself.
Carey said that in ASL, facial expressions are essential and part of the language’s grammar, with eyebrow, cheek and lip movements having specific meaning.
“For example, the word ‘big’ could mean anything, but with the right expressions and the mouth morphemes, the meaning gets clearer,” Carey said. “It takes your whole body and your whole face. For hearing people, you have intonation — your voice can modulate — and we can’t do that. So to emphasize something, we have to use our body language and facial grammar. Sherri’s expression and body language are really key for deaf people to understand what’s going on.”
The phrase “shiny new red car” would be different, Roberts said, with “car” coming first, and then noting that the car is new, shiny and red. “The word order is totally different,” she said.
“American Sign Language is a separate language from English,” she said. “The grammar and syntax are different. When you learn to read, it’s phonetic — you sound out the words — and a person who has been deaf all their life doesn’t have that access, so learning to read is very difficult.”
Roberts and Carey said that there is no universal sign language, and that even within ASL, there are a variety of accents due to region, age, ethnicity and other factors.
“Just like you have accents where you can tell someone is from Texas or from the Northeast by their accent, we have the same in sign language,” Carey said.
Of interpreting yell practices, Roberts said she was familiar with the event as an Aggie. “But I did have to learn the words, know what gestures were indications for each yell, and so forth,” she said. “Luckily, the Deaf Aggies & Friends student organization had previously worked on a standardized interpretation of The Aggie War Hymn, so that helped then tremendously.”
Though she’s often recognized in public more now for being on TV at the health district briefings, Roberts said that her main focus is on supporting the needs of deaf individuals in Bryan-College Station and beyond.
“I want people to know that this isn’t about me — it’s about access for the deaf community, and that’s just what I do. I provide access,” Roberts said. “I love my job, I love working with the deaf community, and I learn something new every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.