Local Rio Brazos Audubon Society experts will cover a variety of bird-related subjects at the Texas Ornithological Society meeting, which starts today and ends this weekend.
All of the following presentations will be at the Best Western Premier Bryan College Station at 1920 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan. They are free and open to the public.
Today
7-8 p.m.: Mark McDermott, “A Birder’s Year in the Brazos Valley.” McDermott is a biochemist and cell biologist at Texas A&M University and runs the Rio Brazos Audubon Society’s monthly Birding 101 program. He will discuss his seven years of birdwatching throughout the state and beyond.
Friday
4-5 p.m.: Jacquelyn Grace, “How Birds Deal with Stress—Highlights from Texas and Beyond.” As an A&M assistant professor in the department of wildlife and fisheries sciences, Grace’s research is centered around how animals respond to environmental stressors by examining factors including hormones, ecology and behavior.
7-8 p.m.: Keith Arnold, “Birding Now and Then.” While he is now retired, Arnold taught ornithology at A&M for 39 years, conducted long-term research of bird species and co-wrote the Birds of Texas book.
Saturday
4-5 p.m.: Sarah Hamer, “Disease Ecology of Neotropical Migrants in Texas.” Hamer’s talk will focus on how migration enables the spread of diseases. Hamer is an associate professor at A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.