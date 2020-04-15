The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in solving a 1985 homicide case.
Authorities are offering a reward of $6,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the death of Dorothy Estep.
Estep was last seen Sept. 29, 1985, leaving her home in Mexia. Estep failed to show up for work the next day, and a co-worker reported her missing.
Estep's vehicle was found in neighboring McLennan County, and her body was in the trunk.
Officials said all leads in the case have been exhausted.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-8477. All tips can be anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through the Texas Rangers cold case website or at 1-800-346-3242.
