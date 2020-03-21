A College Station man was arrested Thursday after authorities say he fired shots at a family member.
According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in eastern Brazos County where a man said James Cody Hejl had fired a gun at the ground in his direction before leaving on foot. Deputies searched the neighborhood and found Hejl walking in the area with a handgun tucked into his waistband. He was arrested without incident.
Authorities said Hejl admitted to shooting the gun to scare his family, whom he was arguing with. A search of the property led to the discovery of a bullet that had been discharged into the dirt.
Hejl is charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and unlawful possession of a firearm, a Class A misdemeanor. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $12,000 bond.
