Authorities in Hearne were investigating Sunday after a shooting at a restaurant.
Officials said Hearne police officers responding to the 1000 block of North Market Street for a disturbance call just after 2 a.m. discovered two men had been shot.
The men were taken to a hospital, and no one had been arrested late Sunday, officials said.
No other details about the case, including the extent of the men’s injuries, were released.
The public was not believed to be in danger, officials said in a statement.
Anyone with information about the case was being asked to call the Hearne Police Department at 279-5333 or Robertson County Crime Stoppers at 800-299-0191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.