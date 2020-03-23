The Madison County Sheriff's Office was investigating a reported burglary of storage units in North Zulch over the weekend and asking for the public's help in finding the people involved.
Officials said the investigation started Saturday at the Shepherd Creek Storage Units, where about $16,000 in property was taken.
Two people can be seen in security camera video leaving with property in a pickup.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 936-348-2755 or Madison County Crime Stoppers at 936-348-3100. Callers can remain anonymous, and any information leading to an arrest in the case can earn a reward of up to $1,000.
