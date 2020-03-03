Authorities are investigating after a vacant one-time funeral home was destroyed by fire one day before it was set to be go on the auction block.
According to Navasota Fire Department Chief Jason Katkoski, firefighters from Navasota, Brazos County and College Station responded to a structure fire at 1220 S. Lasalle St. around 8 p.m. Monday.
Officials said a back room of the building caught fire, with flames spreading to the attic, Katkoski said. Eventually the roof collapsed, severely damaging the building. Firefighters remains on scene until early Tuesday before the fire was fully extinguished.
Multiple agencies will be investigating the fire, include fire marshals and the Navasota police.
“We do assist the fire department whenever there’s possible suspicion,” Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt said. “This thing was supposed to be in a tax sale Tuesday, and it burned down the night before.”
