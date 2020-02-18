Candidates for three contested local primary races participated in a forum co-hosted by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce and WTAW at the Stella Hotel on Monday night.
On the eve of the start of early voting, attendees and listeners heard from Janet Dudding and Raza Rahman, the Democratic candidates for the District 14 seat in the Texas House of Representatives currently held by John Raney; the Republican candidates for sheriff, Wayne Dicky and Jason James; and Republican incumbent Brazos County Precinct 1 Commissioner Steve Aldrich and challengers Mike Ruesink and Michael Schaefer.
Moderated by Scott DeLucia, the forum lasted about 90 minutes.
State Representative, District 14
Monday evening’s forum started with the two Democratic candidates for District 14. Democratic primary voters will choose between Janet Dudding, a government-certified public accountant, and Raza Rahman, a Texas A&M senior studying economics and psychology.
Both candidates called for Medicaid expansion, gun reform and minimum wage increases of varying levels. Neither candidate stated a preference in the ongoing Democratic race for president, even when pressed by DeLucia.
Dudding cited her professional experience as a key reason that voters should choose her in the upcoming primary.
“For the past 35 years, I’ve been holding governments accountable by working through their budgets,” said Dudding, 60, who went to work for the Mississippi state auditor investigating government corruption after college. “You spend money on what you value. You show me your budget, and I’ll show you your values.”
Rahman is a lifelong Bryan-College Station resident who has been active as a student in the Texas A&M Economics Society and the Muslim Student Association.
“I’d like to bring a fresh set of ideas and the voice of an entire generation to the state Legislature,” said Rahman, 22. “I would like to be a voice for the voiceless, because I believe there is a strong voice missing in the state House of Representatives.”
In closing, Dudding drew upon her more than three decades of experience holding governmental entities accountable.
“We need someone who is not afraid to stand up and work for y’all, even when it’s hard. I am that woman,” Dudding said.
Rahman closed by saying his campaign is not about him, but about “our collective vision for a safer, stronger, more accepting and prosperous Texas.”
Brazos County Sheriff
Bryan Police Department Sgt. Jason James and Brazos County Jail Administrator Wayne Dicky are the Republican candidates striving to replace longtime Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk.
Dicky, 54, began working as a jail officer in 1986 and has been Brazos County’s jail administrator since 1997. Dicky noted in his opening statement that he was promoted five times in his first 11 years at the sheriff’s office.
James, 44, currently serves as the leader of the Bryan Police Department’s neighborhood enforcement team. James has worked for 21 years in a variety of positions, including as a patrol officer, school resource officer and public information officer.
DeLucia asked the candidates to articulate their approach to mental health and mental illness challenges in the criminal justice system.
“It’s all about partnering with the hospitals, MHMR and Rock Prairie [Behavioral Health], to learn and teach others about mental health so that when we do interact with them, we can appropriately get them the needs that they need — because going to jail is not the solution half the time,” James said.
Dicky said that mental health awareness is needed at the first point of contact of an individual with law enforcement.
“Our objective has got to be to shift people with mental illness out of the criminal justice system and into the health care system,” Dicky said. “We in corrections have been sounding the alarm about mental illness for many years, because our jails and prisons have become de facto mental health facilities. We have started to turn the tide and change the culture, the perspective about how mental illness is dealt with.”
The candidates gave closing statements, with Dicky going first.
“This is my home. I was born here. I have a vested interest in maintaining the quality of life that we’ve come to expect here, and I believe the sheriff’s office plays a role in that. If elected, I will do everything in my power to make sure we have a safe community that we can be proud of,” Dicky said.
“I’m committed to this community,“ James said. “I’ve done a lot through the police department and through my personal life of trying to make a difference. That’s what I want to do is go out there, make a difference in our community, [and] make a difference in the law enforcement community with the public.”
Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 1
Incumbent commissioner Steve Aldrich and challengers Mike Ruesink and Michael Schaefer closed out the forum. Aldrich is seeking a second term.
Aldrich, a former College Station school trustee and College Station City Council member. said addressing transportation concerns is his top priority, with Schaefer and Ruesink naming public safety a big focus area, particularly as the community continues to grow. Aldrich and Ruesink said they favor a high-speed rail in Texas. Schaefer said he opposes such a rail, citing concerns about private property infringement.
“This is a very important time in our community because we live in a phenomenally dynamic growth environment,” Aldrich said. “Meeting the needs that our growth is putting upon us is going to be the single-biggest challenge. ... By using our funds in a smarter way, we can meet some of the needs that we have not been able to meet, and I look forward to that opportunity.”
Schaefer noted that he owns several area businesses, including Schaefer Custom Homes in College Station. Schaefer is the current president of the College Station school district’s board of trustees.
“During my tenure on the board, we have managed unprecedented growth and maintained academic excellence, all while turning budget shortfalls into budget surpluses,” Schaefer said. “My number-one priority is delivering to the residents of Precinct 1. ... We have to be more proactive to maintain public safety and maintain our quality of life.”
Ruesink grew up in the Wellborn area and spent 33 years with the College Station Fire Department before retiring four years ago. He works part time with American Airlines at Easterwood Airport.
Ruesink said that if elected, his constituents would get “75-80 hours a week out of me.” Ruesink listed a number of ways he is involved in the local community, including as a longtime board member of the Brazos County Youth and Livestock Show.
“The county commissioner is a liaison and a contact for the citizens of that precinct, Ruesink said. “I’ll be out in the streets, and I will be a full-time commissioner.”
Early voting begins Tuesday and ends Feb. 28. Voters can cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.