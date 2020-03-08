Habit for Humanity began work this week on its 300th home since the local branch was formed in 1989 and the first on record to be built outside of Bryan-College Station city limits.
The 1,300-square-foot home is located on Fisher Ranch Road in a small neighborhood just south of the Tabor community. B-CS Habit for Humanity associates laid the structure’s foundation earlier this week, and Saturday morning more than 50 volunteers and Habitat employees set to work raising walls and wooden framing.
The house is projected to take a few months to complete, according to B/CS Habitat Executive Director Andy York, and is being built for the Garcia family of Bryan. He noted that this case is special, because the Garcias already own the land on which the house is being constructed. Juan Luis Garcia was able to purchase it nearly 10 years ago from his employer, who developed the neighborhood.
“We haven’t bought any land outside city limits, so anything in the county would be on land we didn’t have [to give],” York said.
As work began Saturday, a Habitat build group known as the Faith in Action Committee, a conglomeration of local churches and faith based organizations, tasked volunteers from Peace Lutheran Church in College Station to assist. The Garcias’ extended family and friends were on site to help, as was a family who had previously received their own house from Habitat. Additionally, Saturday was designated by Habitat as its annual “Women’s Build” day. Habitat partner Lowe’s invited female volunteers to pitch in, and several women from the local community showed up at the property to help.
Richard Bechtle, one the volunteers from Peace Lutheran, said he is always happy to lend his construction and maintenance skills to a Habitat project.
“I enjoy this,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been blessed in my life, and what this really does for me is I get to see the joy and smiles on the homeowners’ faces, how happy they will be to have a home and how they’ll feel proud of it — that makes me feel happy.”
Peace Lutheran have participated in Habitat builds like this before and, York said, the local faith community has a long history with the nonprofit. Bechtle said churches have a responsibility with projects such as this.
“We constantly, as a church, are looking for opportunities serve the community; not to just do things for our parish, but to do good and charitable works,” he said. “That is our primary goal for community service.”
Patricia Garcia, who is a cook for Texas A&M’s Duncan Dining Hall, said she and Juan Luis Garcia, along with their two young daughters, started planning to build this home well over a year ago. She spoke with translation through Habitat project manager Allen Rust.
“Habitat was more flexible, and payments through them are lower,” she said.
Patricia Garcia said she and her husband would like to spend the rest of their lives in this house.
“I am happy and like the idea of being able to work on my house, to look back on this and say that I worked on it,” she said “... We are very gracious and blessed because of Habitat.”
Today, York said, Habitat homes can be found throughout B-CS, sometimes comprising the majority of a neighborhood. The people who fill these homes, he said are responsible people and good influences who improve the quality of their local area.
“You see a lot of new development [in those neighborhoods] now that you never used to see,” he said. “And of course, the housing market has changed that, too, but it is common now to see for-profit housing [companies] building next to [Habitat homes]. We think the people who make it through our selection process are working hard, and they put in a lot of effort. They have a great success rate, and they are the kind of people you want in your neighborhood.”
