A bald eagle was recovering at an animal rescue facility Friday after being discovered injured on a Grimes County highway the day before.
Preston Goode, a Grimes County sheriff’s deputy, said he noticed vehicles swerving early Thursday to avoid hitting something near the intersection of Texas 30 and Texas 90 in Roans Prairie.
“As I got a little closer to it, I said to myself, ‘Wait a minute — that’s an eagle’,” Goode said.
The deputy expected the animal to be dead and planned to move it out of the path of oncoming traffic, but as he got closer, the bird lifted its head and looked at him.
Goode put out calls to various wildlife rescue agencies, and a state trooper eventually joined arrived to help. Following the advice of a Texas Parks & Wildlife Department official, the two wrapped the bird in a jacket and moved it into the grass, where it was able to turn over and sit upright.
A member of the Grimes County constable’s office who Goode said had rescued a protected species of owl in the area last week joined the group and assisted in connecting Goode to a wildlife center in Magnolia. Goode said the center, which is licensed to rehabilitate bald eagles, agreed to take the bird.
Goode said the eagle, which was determined to be a female, is expected to live but won’t be able to be released because of her injuries — a broken right wing, some injured talons and a scrape on her head.
The eagle will need surgery on her wing and will never be able to fly again, Goode said. Once recovered, she will be permanently housed at an educational facility, he said.
Goode said he wasn’t sure how the eagle got hurt but he was happy to be involved in rescuing her.
“I have a love of animals, and it was the right thing to do,” he said. “I’m glad I came across [her] when I did.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.