Cosmetology salons, barbershops, hair salons, nail salons and tanning salons had the option Friday to open their doors again after being closed for just over a month.
“We wanted to hug them, but we’re not allowed to,” Janice Atherton, owner of Eastgate Hair Shop for Men, said Friday about seeing her clients again. “Our customers are not customers; they’re family. … We see these guys every two or three weeks. Some of them were even students who now live in the community, and they bring their families now that they’re married.”
An order from Gov. Greg Abbott in late March required all salons and barbershops to close, effective April 2. On Tuesday, Abbott issued a new order allowing for those businesses to resume operations on Friday with additional safety guidelines and restrictions, as set out by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which oversees cosmetology, barber and nail services.
Included in the checklist all shops must follow are requirements that there be a limit of one client per stylist and that all employees and customers wear face masks.
“Everybody’s been very receptive,” said Charlotte Green, owner of Chrome Salons in College Station. “Most everybody has come in with a mask, and if they haven’t, we’re providing them.”
Customers at all salons and barbershops must wash or sanitize their hands as soon as they enter the business, and employees must wash their hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds before providing services if they are not able to wear gloves. Employees then must repeat the process or change gloves if they touch “their face, nose, eyes, cell phone, door, credit card machine or any surface they have not sanitized.”
Green noted the requirements to sanitize between clients and use clean capes on each customer are not new, but it is just a matter of doing extra.
Sharonda Williams, who owns Absolute Images Hair and Nail Studio and teaches cosmetology at Bryan High School, said she and her stylists are also sanitizing the door handles after each customer to maintain a safe environment.
Most salons and barbershops are closing their waiting areas, instead asking customers to wait in their cars until their stylists or barber is ready for them. Then, they will receive a text message or a call telling them to check in.
Before any clients are allowed inside, the businesses are screening customers, asking about any symptoms that could be tied to COVID-19, including shortness of breath, cough, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher or known contact with someone confirmed to have the virus.
Williams said it is in their code and license to take measures to ensure the safety and welfare of the public due to the close contact stylists have with their clients. She can put on gloves to apply hair color, she said, but she needs to be able to feel the texture of the person’s hair she is cutting.
“We can’t minimize how much we touch the client; we cannot,” she said. “… We’re literally in everybody’s face, so there’s no way to do a social distancing. Maybe with nails to a certain extent, but hair, there is no way.”
There is still an unknown, Atherton said, but they are working with what they have and within the additional guidelines.
“We’re making appointments every 30 minutes to give us a chance to cut their hair and then clean up and then start over again,” she said. “For us, it’s a little extra work, but we’re happy to be back. We love our shop. We love our clients. It’s a blessing to be back.”
However, just because the shops were allowed to open did not mean they all did so. Roots Barber Studio owner Julius Raglin said he is waiting a few more weeks to open his shop in Bryan.
“I have three small children and I have no babysitters, so I take my children to work with me, so I’m being extra cautious about that right now,” he said “… I still have to think about my family.”
