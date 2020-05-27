Baylor Scott & White staff members in the Brazos Valley will be among the 1,200 BSW employees across the state who will be laid off due to COVID-19-related financial losses, a company spokeswoman said Tuesday.
The health care system also has announced some staff members will be furloughed, and a portion of employees, including senior executives, will see a reduction in pay. The layoffs will result in a 3% reduction in the company’s workforce.
A press release issued by BSW cites the coronavirus pandemic as the cause.
“We worked to reassure and safeguard our people through the uncertainty as we prepared for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients, yet experienced a drastic drop in visits, largely due to the suspension of non-urgent surgeries and procedures,” the release states. “Now, as early data is revealing the significant economic implications of the pandemic on Texans and the operational and financial implications on our health system, we are implementing changes to remain prepared and able to adapt in continued unpredictability.”
BSW spokeswoman Megan Hoffman said in an email to The Eagle on Thursday that some employees working in the College Station area would be among those affected by layoffs. Hoffman stated the company has no plans at this time to close any facilities in the area.
Hoffman mentioned that after shelter-in-place restrictions were placed statewide, BSW facilities saw between a 50% and 90% drop in patient volumes, depending on the region.
“As of this week, patient volumes at our clinics — in-person and telemedicine — were back to roughly 95% of pre-COVID levels,” the release states. “Hospital admissions were back to roughly 92%, and operating room cases were back to around 97% of pre-COVID levels... While patient volumes are steadily increasing, we remain in a financial recovery period, during which we must plan for continued unpredictability.”
CHI St. Joseph has “experienced significant financial strain caused by large declines in volumes and revenue during this pandemic,” said spokeswoman Heather Bush in an email statement.
Though appointments for elective procedures are increasing in volume, Bush wrote that a return to normalcy remains in the distant future, and CHI St. Joseph leadership are preparing for additional coronavirus patients.
“At this time we do not anticipate any layoffs,” she stated. “We continue to identify additional ways to reduce costs, such as staffing to current volumes [flexing staff off when we are not as busy].”
