As Americans await their government-issued stimulus checks over the coming weeks, the Better Business Bureau and local law enforcement are warning of accompanying scams and discussing the best ways to stay protected.
According to the BBB, scammers have already been working to deceive Americans into offering up sensitive personal information. Scammers are calling people and saying they are with the Social Security Administration. The scammer will then tell the victim the person’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act checks will not be distributed unless an issue involving confirming a Social Security number is resolved. Some scammers are also reaching out via text messaging and promising a faster government payment for a small fee.
The BBB stresses that no payment or information is required for a person to receive a CARES Act check in the mail or direct deposit.
“The [Internal Revenue Service] will use your 2019 tax information — 2018 if you have not yet filed for 2019 — to calculate and send your payments,” a press release states. “No additional action is required on your part, including sending payments or personal information.”
The release notes that tax returns should be filed to receive payment, if not already done. Tax returns can be completed online at IRS.gov/coronavirus. However, no government agency will call or email, unless that person has already had phone or email interactions with that agency for other business, or made a specific request for contact.
Deputy Stephen Garon of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said his department has not yet received any reports of CARES Act payment phone scams, but he did stress that citizens should take precautions to protect themselves from fraud, theft and scams.
“This is a dangerous time for citizens who receive tax information in the mail,” he said. “Nowadays, taxes can be direct deposited into your account. And the stimulus checks we’re supposed to be getting — if you have it set up — can go directly into your bank account. But otherwise they will be coming [in the mail] if you filed taxes by paper. ... We need people to be cautious and aware the that threat is very real: criminals may be aware these stimulus checks may be coming in the mail.”
In order to prevent theft of a check from one’s personal mailbox, Garon advised those receiving checks in the mail should attempt to retrieve their mail as quickly as possible each day. Homeowners can also opt to set up a lockable mailbox. And, any suspected scam call in Brazos County can be brought to deputies’ attention through the non-emergency number at 361-3888.
“We encourage people report any kind of suspicious behavior,” he said.
College Station PD spokesman Officer Tristen Lopez offered the advice for College Station residents to block scammers’ phone numbers or email addresses, and he recommended that reports don’t need to be filed through CSPD’s online reporting system unless the scammer has achieved their goal of defrauding the consumer. But, he said, when in doubt of an incident’s criminality, call the CSPD non-emergency line at 764-3600.
“If you feel like fraud has been perpetrated, we can get that reported,” Lopez said.
He noted that CSPD has received reports of other scams recently, such as fake at-home COVID-19 testing kits and fake COVID-19 treatments being peddled for sale online. He stressed that no cure, nor any at-home testing, has been approved by the Federal Drug Administration for release to the public. Scams like these, particularly ones with an identifiable perpetrator, can be reported to police.
The Better Business Bureau accepts reports of scams at BBB.org/ScamTracker. The BBB release also suggests consumers use the Federal Bureau of Investigation Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov, or make a report to the Office of the Inspector General at oig.ssa.gov.
