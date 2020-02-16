Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for more teams and sponsors for the annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake.
The two-hour event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. March 7 at Grand Station. The goal for this year’s fundraiser is $30,000; last year’s event brought in $20,000 for the nonprofit.
As of Saturday, the fundraiser had collected nearly $12,000. Big Brothers Big Sisters board member and Bryan High School lead counselor Justin Estes said the nonprofit sets a registration donation suggestion of $500 — $100 per person on a five-member team — but teams are invited to join with whatever donation they are able to raise.
All of the money will stay with the local chapter of the nonprofit to support existing mentor and mentee matches and help establish new ones. Currently, Estes said, there are about 175 children participating in the mentorship programs and about 80 on the waiting list, noting most are boys.
“It’s events like this, since we’re a nonprofit, that keep us running and help us serve more kids,” he said, recognizing Davis and Davis Attorneys as the event’s first title sponsor. “… The more money we raise, the more kids we can serve.”
In addition to bowling, there will also be a 50/50 raffle and door prizes participants can win. Drinks and pizza also will be provided. He emphasized it is for bowlers of all skills, and people can cheer on teams and donate without bowling.
This year will also continue the superhero theme, Estes said, noting the nonprofit’s description as “defenders of potential.”
“That resonates with me as a counselor just because we know that every kid has potential, and that’s what we see ourselves as being here for is to help them achieve that potential,” he said. “It’s one of those things where we want to make sure that the kids know that they have that potential. If you’re not supporting them and making sure that they’re in an environment where they can thrive and succeed, it’s not always going to happen on its own. Kids need support.”
The money raised during the March 7 event will support three mentorship programs with Big Brothers Big Sisters: site-based, community-based and work-based.
For more information about Bowl for Kids’ Sake or to donate or volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters, go to www.bbbsbrazos.com. People can also contact Big Brothers Big Sisters of Brazos Valley Branch Director Terry Dougherty at tdougherty@bigmentor.org or 224-3660.
