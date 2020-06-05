Last Friday evening, the two lead organizers of Black Lives Matter B/CS, motivated by news of 20 or so people holding signs in honor of George Floyd in College Station, decided to organize a prayer and demonstration event in Bryan for the following Sunday.
Even after more than 200 people gathered in College Station on Saturday, the estimated 600 who showed up along the sidewalks at the intersection of Texas Avenue and 29th Street to raise their fists and voices on June 7 took them by surprise.
“When I pulled up at 4:30, 30 minutes before the official start time, the whole block was almost filled already,” said Ebony Peterson, co-founder of Black Lives Matter B/CS.
In interviews Wednesday and Thursday, Peterson, 37, and 28-year-old co-founder Tre Watson shared gratitude for the hundreds who attended last week’s protest, which they said was intended to denounce racism and police violence. They also articulated a desire to see local political, spiritual and law enforcement leaders at Sunday’s upcoming demonstration — and a hope that in the Brazos Valley and beyond, the burgeoning movement for black lives can lead to lasting change.
Logistical preparations continue for this coming Sunday’s protest, the co-founders said, in anticipation of a turnout that could approach 1,000 people. As of Thursday evening, more than 500 people on Facebook said they plan to attend the Sunday evening demonstration, officially titled “LOVE, PEACE, & PROTEST,” and about 800 people RSVP’d as “interested” on the event page.
Both Peterson and Watson have deep family ties to Bryan and College Station, with family members present and active in the community stretching back before the racial integration of the area’s schools.
The local group, part of a national movement, emerged from political actions and voter registration drives in recent years, they said; BLM B/CS added about 250 people to its email list at last week’s protest.
”This group exists to center the lived experience of being black in Brazos County, which includes interactions with our criminal justice system and its stark racial disparities,” Black Lives Matter B/CS’s Facebook page reads.
Both organizers said they were moved by the size and the racial and age diversity of the crowd on June 7.
“Last Sunday showed that this whole community can come together — actually come together, different races and races and abilities. I’ve never seen that here,” Peterson said. “And to top it off, that [George Floyd’s son Quincy] came — he was so grateful, and I know if we can continue that energy, we can change things.”
Peterson, a student at Prairie View A&M, was born and raised in Bryan. She said that her grandfather, Hayward “Big Pete” Peterson, was a longtime educator who ran for elected office and helped organize local Juneteenth commemorations, among other civic engagements.
“Community work is in my blood, to just always try and do something for our community and keep us together,” she said.
Watson, a 2010 graduate of A&M Consolidated, said his paternal grandparents graduated from Lincoln High School, the high school for black College Station residents before integration. It is the current site of the Lincoln Center.
Watson and Peterson encouraged those who are skeptical of the movement and the protests to seek conversation and engagement rather than judgment.
“We would never have ‘Black Lives Matter’ if all lives mattered in this country,” Peterson said. “I think ‘tired’ is an understatement of how we feel right now. We can’t back down anymore. We have to stay on top of everything, especially in our own communities. It didn’t happen here, but it could happen here.”
“I’m proud of my black people, both the ones who are peacefully protesting and the ones who are doing things that people don’t like, because at the end of the day, a lot of people don’t know what it’s like to be black,” Watson said. “I’m not going to say it’s a bad thing, because I wouldn’t trade it for anything else, but I will admit that it’s not easy, either.”
Watson said that the group also wants to see a renewed commitment to affordable housing from both cities and to hear pledges to support all of its residents, particularly as the negative economic and public health effects of COVID-19 continue.
Peterson and Watson praised local civic leaders such as Lincoln Center supervisor Cheletia Johnson, African American Museum curator Wayne Sadberry and Bryan school district employee Lester Banks for their presence and support last weekend.
Peterson explained that she decided to hold the demonstrations next to city hall, the courthouse and the police station in Bryan to “let them know that we’re not playing anymore,” and to encourage people in leadership roles to engage with the movement for black lives. The organizers said they were glad for the attendance of Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Celina Vasquez, and they hope to see more officials and leaders at the upcoming Sunday event. They also would love to see law enforcement and other officials, regardless of political party, be willing to hold a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on Sunday.
“I would actually like to hear what local elected officials have to say about the situation, and not have them just pretend like it’s not happening,” Watson said. Peterson quickly added, “And they should come out and talk with us on Sunday. Reach out to us and let us know if they want to speak or say anything, or even just attend and start conversations with people there.”
“A lot of people seek guidance from their churches, so if we could also get the churches together — not only black churches and not only Hispanic churches, but all churches — it would be great to get them on board,” Peterson said. “We need our spiritual leaders to show.”
Peterson and Watson said they want people who attend on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. — again at Texas Avenue and 29th Street in Bryan — to remember that “COVID-19 is still with us” and to wear face coverings and keep some physical distance between each other. They encouraged people to drive through and honk their car horns in support if schedules or COVID-19 concerns do not allow them to stay. The two urged those who have never attended a protest to come to Sunday’s event.
The Black Lives Matter co-founders said they will have a team on-site registering people to vote, and Watson said they have a goal of raising civic participation and local political engagement among people of color in general, and of people of any race under age 30.
“You can be young and have your voice still matter and still pay attention to politics,” Watson said.
The group’s Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/BLMBrazosCounty/.
