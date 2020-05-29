Blinn College is accepting applications through June 30 for a co-enrollment engineering program with Texas A&M University.
The Blinn College engineering department and Texas A&M's College of Engineering recently expanded the Texas A&M Engineering Academy at Blinn's Brenham campus to 150 students for the fall semester.
Students accepted into the program will take first-year math, science and engineering courses at Blinn's Brenham campus. The courses are taught by A&M faculty members.
The program offers early entry to Texas A&M for students who have completed the required math courses; an opportunity to enroll in engineering courses usually reserved for students admitted to Texas A&M's College of Engineering; and participation in activities and organizations on both campuses.
Students who complete the program requirements are guaranteed full admission to Texas A&M.
For more information about the program, visit blinn.edu/engineering.
