Blinn College administrators are planning for an enrollment drop of about 20% for the fall 2020 semester.
Blinn College District Chancellor Mary Hensley said during a board meeting last week that enrollment for the fall semester is down about 30% over this time last year, but efforts to reach students amid the coronavirus pandemic are ongoing.
Karen Buck, the school’s vice chancellor for student services and administration, said students appear hesitant about planning too far ahead.
“It seems like students are taking their terms or semesters one at a time, and they are registering rather late,” she said during a Blinn College board meeting. “We are hopeful to see some additional turnaround as we get students registered for Summer II and then start really focusing on fall.”
The school’s May mini-mester had a 15% enrollment increase over last year, and the first summer term had nearly 6% growth in the number of students, Buck said.
The May and summer terms each started with slow enrollment and then picked up in the final weeks before the start of the term, a school spokesman said Monday.
Buck said the fall semester is not yet showing signs of a turnaround, but she’s hopeful that outreach efforts will pay off.
“We have a lot of projects like the Back at Blinn project, a lot of videos that we are sharing with students, with prospective students, and advising,” she said. “We have done a lot of things that are new and different for our students for fall in terms of simultaneous remote instruction that will go along with our classrooms. ... I think students right now are just a little uneasy as to understand everything that we have to offer, but it’s definitely a real focus and I think that it’s going to come around and that registration is going to be there.”
Hensley recommended a budget that projects a 20% drop in enrollment over last year, “and we’re going to scurry around as fast as we can, as hard as we can to get those enrollments up, but I’m a realist and so we have a long way to go,” she said.
