Face mask requirements and tips on how to succeed amid COVID-19 safety protocols were among the topics covered in Blinn College District’s latest announcement on what the fall semester will look like when students and employees return to its campuses.
The Back With Blinn plan, accessible at blinn.edu/back-with-blinn, was promoted in an email from Chancellor Mary Hensley to students and employees on Tuesday evening. It outlines all steps that the college is taking on its campuses, including social distancing guidelines, advanced cleaning protocols and the implementation of Plexiglas dividers at certain workstations. It also states that courses will be converted to an online format following the Thanksgiving holiday to prevent community spread.
The announcement comes as the first phase of the campuses’ reopening process kicked off Monday. The first phase welcomed back key personnel needed for essential functions related to resuming in-person work.
Hensley said in her message that the priorities that have guided the school’s decisions include a commitment to provide a safe environment for all students and employees and a desire to continue providing quality, affordable education.
“As much as COVID-19 has changed the world in which we live,” her message reads, “Blinn’s commitment to students and their success has never wavered.”
The plan requires employees and students to wear face masks or face coverings around other people, but Hensley emphasized that this is not a substitute for proper social distancing measures.
Before students return to campus and each week thereafter, students and employees must self-certify that they have not tested positive for COVID-19, do not have symptoms and have not been in the presence of anyone who tested positive for the past two weeks. Anyone who does not meet those criteria will be required to notify the college and self-isolate for at least two weeks.
Guidelines about student housing at the Brenham Campus, such as screenings for students when they move in and new restrictions on visitors, are available in the plan.
Blinn will offer blended, online and in-person classes in the fall, with a focus on online and blended course work. All classes with face-to-face interactions will have online instruction synchronously. Blended and face-to-face classes will require students to rotate time spent in the classroom and virtually. The Back With Blinn plan shows examples of how classes will be set up to ensure that each class is limited to approximately 10 students per each face-to-face session.
Blinn also is shifting from having mostly 16-week courses to favoring eight- and four-week classes. Twenty percent to 25% of classes this fall will be 16 weeks long, opposed to the typical 95%, Director of Communications, Media Relations and Marketing Richard Bray told The Eagle for a previous article. Courses are being reformatted to fit the shorter terms, Bray said, to prepare for the event that the college is forced to return to online-only formats.
Additionally, as Hensley pointed out in her recent message, shorter terms have been shown to lead to an increase in course success rates, higher persistence from semester to semester, and higher graduation rates. Students will cover the same amount of material in the eight-week courses as a traditional 16-week term, so it is recommended that they take no more than two or three eight-week courses at a time.
Bray said Wednesday that the first phase of employees returning to campus has gone smoothly so far, and that right now less than 25% of employees are on campus. He said that while officials are continually evaluating each phase of the planned return to campus, the college is on track to continue as scheduled.
In a previous announcement, the college said it will begin phase two — which invites back more employees but will not exceed half of the full-time employees in any given area — on July 20. Phase three, which allows more in-person employees to be on campus and opens up more campus services, is planned for Aug. 17. The semester is scheduled to begin Aug. 24.
For more information on items such as what resources will be available in the fall and who can return to campus during each phase of the reopening process, visit blinn.edu/back-with-blinn.
