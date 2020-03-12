Blinn College will be extending its spring break, with students returning to campuses on March 23, as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus.
Faculty and staff members will return on Monday, officials said in a statement posted on the school website.
"This extra week will provide Blinn employees time to conduct additional trainings and prepare to resume instruction," the statement said.
All campuses and services will be open next week and available for students, the statement said, including residence halls, dining halls, libraries and computer labs.
"However, Blinn encourages students to consider remaining home if possible," the statement said.
Blinn will also be moving most courses online March 23, and the college's absence policy has been suspended.
Bryan Collegiate High School and off-campus dual credit courses will continue as scheduled.
