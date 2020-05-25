Competitive gaming has become popular at colleges across the country, and Blinn College is looking for students interested in joining its new video game teams.
The Bryan and Brenham campuses will host two esports teams starting this fall, made up of 30 players each, competing in such games as Rocket League, Overwatch, Fortnite and League of Legends. Blinn is renovating space at both campuses to serve as esports arenas with gaming computers.
Blinn faculty members recognized the interest among high school students, said Max Hibbs, the college’s dean of engineering, computer technology and innovation.
“We do have students that play, but the way it started was that we were looking for ways to provide other outlets for students, and to use esports as a recruiting tool,” he said.
Blinn’s Board of Trustees authorized the creation of esports teams in March. Applications are being accepted for current and incoming full-time students, who will compete in events sanctioned by the National Junior College Athletic Association and the National Association of Collegiate Esports.
Hibbs said the teams will not be the same as the school’s existing video game clubs, which are considered extracurricular student groups with faculty advisers. Esports players will be designated as student-athletes and will be eligible to receive scholarships for their gameplay.
“We are in the process of hiring a manager/head coach and an assistant coach,” Hibbs said. “They will be professionals hired primarily like a coach would be hired. They may teach classes, but they would not be faculty.”
Gamers will compete in matches and tournaments remotely. Once social distancing restrictions are lifted, Hibbs said, he would like to have Blinn compete with other teams in person. Gamers will also be expected to attend practice sessions with their teammates.
Hibbs said gaming, including its growth on college campuses, has changed dramatically since the days of inserting quarters to play at an arcade.
“I just couldn’t imagine there could be this much interest,” he said. “And then younger generations are saying that this is so exciting, and they can’t believe it has taken this long. I can tell you that all of my colleagues are very excited to be starting this program.”
Blinn is also considering adding academic programs related to esports, Hibbs said, including a gaming simulation and programming degree. “That would be about creating games, not necessarily just playing them,” he said. “And then [we want] an esports management degree, which would be a business degree.”
In addition to esports competitors, Blinn is looking for student recruits who would offer production, streaming, casting, content creation and social media support for the team. To learn more about the program, students can visit www.blinn.edu/esports.
