Two days after a video taken at a car wash in Bryan went viral, some local residents are planning to gather at 7 p.m. Friday for a block party and voter registration drive at the same location.
The video, which showed two white people confronting a black man over the volume of his music, had been viewed 55,000 times as of Friday afternoon and shared nearly 1,000 times. Numerous commenters said the video is an example of racism displayed by the people who identify themselves as employees of the car wash toward the man. The white duo call the police.
In the video, which is more than 16 minutes long, Bryan police officers at the Finfeather Road car wash arrive and, after checking the man’s ID and looking at his vehicle registration information, issue a warning for criminal trespassing.
Numerous people weighed in online in the last two days, including Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson, in remarks that drew their own controversy.
The man who was confronted and who filmed the video — whose Facebook profile name is Lito Payton — posted on Friday afternoon that he and others are meeting at the car wash for a “Juneteenth celebration/protest” block party that will also include a voter registration booth.
“Pull up and enjoy yourselves,” he wrote. “Let’s show em how we can get it going the right way!”
Ducky’s Car Wash on Texas Avenue in Bryan posted “Lito can wash here” on its marquee and shared a photo of the sign to its Facebook page.
Tre Watson, co-founder of Black Lives Matter B/CS, said his organization is sponsoring the voter registration drive and supports the block party. He said the group wants to make sure people are registered not just for presidential elections, but local elections as well.
“I think it’s good to show the city that a group of young black people can join in unison to peacefully make a stand, and show everyone in this community that we’re here and down to stand with each other when the time is needed,” Watson said.
Vew the entire video here.
