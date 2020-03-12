Because of coronavirus concerns, Blue Bell Creameries in Brenham has closed some areas.
According to Blue Bell’s website, the visitor center, ice cream parlor, country store and observation deck will be closed until further notice.
The ice cream parlor and country store at the Sylacauga, Alabama, location have also been closed, the website states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.